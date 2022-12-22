Five Places to Warm Up With French Onion Soup

Arctic blast, bomb cyclone, polar vortex...whatever you call the atmospheric phenomenon, it's just really, really cold outside. But even on a regular chilly day, nothing is quite as good as a piping hot bowl of French onion soup. Rich broth paired with melty cheese is the kind of comforting combo that will make you forget all about how many layers you need to put on before you can step outside.
Here are five of our favorite places for a French onion soup fix in Denver (call before you go to make sure the restaurant managed to open its doors today!):
Brasserie Brixton
3701 Williams Street
720-617-7911
brasseriebrixton.com
This unstuffy neighborhood eatery is hardly French in the traditional sense, with a playful menu that takes cues from around the world. The offerings change often, but there are a few staples, including the French onion soup, which doesn't stray from the classic preparation. It leans on the sweet side and comes topped with a slice of bread completely covered in a mix of Swiss and Gruyere cheese. Pair it with a baguette with the optional upgrade of chicken-skin butter for an indulgent comfort-food fix.
4700 Cherry Creek Drive South
303-759-0333
bullandbush.com
This English-style pub celebrated its fiftieth anniversary last year, and part of its longtime appeal is that its food is as good as its selection of brews. Along with Colorado-style mashed potatoes smothered in green chile and prime rib, one of the customer favorites is the French onion soup. It offers a slight twist on the traditional take, adding a pile of crispy fried onion strings atop the Gruyere cheese. Pair it with a Man Beer or Stonehenge Stout at a table by the fire for a completely cozy escape.
Multiple locations
coloradochopshop.com
Chef/owner Clint Wagness has grown his upscale, fast-casual concept to three locations, with outposts on East Colfax, Lowry and South Broadway in Englewood. A staple through the years, though, is the Onion Bliss soup, which he makes using a sous vide method, vacuum sealing and cooking onions in a low-temperature water bath to coax every last ounce of flavor as they are slowly caramelized over 72 hours. It's served with a thick layer of bubbly Gruyere studded with herbs and the crostini on the side rather than wallowing in the broth, which is rich, sweet and umami-packed.
1808 Blake Street
720-710-8144
ponyupdenver.com
We love this spot for a lot of reasons, including its selection of French dips and the fact that you can order them until 1 a.m. (and 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays). The kitchen's expertise with jus makes it no surprise that it also excels at French onion soup, which is served topped with a crouton and melted gruyere. Plus, it can be paired with a beer shot combo! We say oui, oui.
1555 Blake Street
303-353-5223
10195 East 29th Drive
720-550-6934
cholon.com
Chef/owner Lon Symensma's French ode to Chinese xiaolong bao is one of the most celebrated dishes in Denver. The little packages put all the goodness of French onion soup into expertly folded wrappers for a truly satisfying bite. The trick to making these soup dumplings? The oniony broth is cooked down and enriched to the point that it forms a gelatin when chilled, allowing it to be scooped onto circles of dough — along with pungent Gruyere — before being sealed up with pinched pleats. A few minutes of steam liquefies the soup inside the delicate pouches so that they burst on your tongue in a cascade of savory sweetness.