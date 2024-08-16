The Eleven Best Sports Bars in Denver

Even though the Colorado Rockies and Rapids play throughout the summer, the true heyday of the sports calendar for Denver sports fans starts in the fall, when the Denver Broncos, Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and University of Colorado football team begin their quests for championships.
For those who can't dish out the funds for season tickets and don't want to watch at home (or for fans who can't watch the Nuggets and Avs at home because of the ongoing Comcast-Altitude TV dispute), it's time to head to some of the city's best sports bars.
There's something for everyone in metro Denver, with longtime spots like Chopper's Sports Grill and the Dark Horse as well as newer spots like 5 on Lawrence. Soon, Denver will even have its first women's sports bar, with the 99ers projected to open soon at 909 East Colfax Avenue.
Our picks for Denver's best sports bars all have food options that you won't regret eating and service that keeps the drinks coming, whether they're celebratory or designed to drown the sorrows of a defeat. Although some bars are tailored to certain sports, such as the Basketball Social House in Centennial or Sobo 151, which is a perfect place for hockey fans, we tried to keep these picks more general: Lovers of any sport can enjoy themselves here.
Here are the best sports bars in the Denver metro area, in alphabetical order:
5 on Lawrence
2020 Lawrence Street
303-954-8276
In late 2023, the owner of Max Market added a spots bar next door. 5 on Lawrence is outfitted with plenty of TVs to watch the Nuggets, Avs, Broncos, Rapids and Rockies, plus Arsenal soccer games in the spring along with premier league matches. It also has an arcade room so you can distract yourself by playing games if the one you're watching isn't going your way, along with solid wings, smashburgers and hot dogs at affordable prices (the most expensive burger is $13, while the standard two-patty classic smash is $11).
Chopper's Sports Grill
80 South Madison Street
303-399-4448
Named for Bob “Chopper” Travaglini, the late beloved Denver Nuggets trainer, Chopper’s is a holdout from the Cherry Creek neighborhood’s less uppity times. Sports memorabilia and TVs hang in every nook and cranny — bathrooms included — and the grub keeps sports fans fed with bites slightly above standard bar fare. The Tavern Hospitality Group took over the space in 2015, giving an upgrade to the menu and other amenities, but Chopper’s has remained just right for rooting for the home team or catching a game from your alma mater.
The Dark Horse
2922 Baseline Road, Boulder
303-442-8162
The Dark Horse has quite possibly the strangest and most interesting memorabilia of any bar on this list stashed up on its walls and hanging from its high ceilings. Generations of fans from all walks of life have gathered at the Dark Horse for the past five decades to watch Colorado’s sports teams, kick back by the fire when it’s cold — and learn to love the tricky bathroom doors. In the coming years, the parking lots around this bar will be redeveloped. While the developers have promised to find a spot for the legendary business, we recommend heading to the original location as soon and often as you can.
JD's Bait Shop Sports Grill
9555 East Arapahoe Road, Greenwood Village
303-790-4744
This spot has been open since 1995 and is ideal for those looking to avoid central Denver. JD's has fun, fishing-themed decor, and patrons rave about the great service at the longtime sports bar staple. Its Bait Shop Bobbers (fried cheese-stuffed, bacon-wrapped jalapeños) and breaded catfish offer some alternative options to the usual sports-bar fare while sticking with the theme of counting goals instead of calories.
Origins Sports Bar & Grill
266 South Downing Street
303-635-6691
What was formerly the Sportsbook Bar & Grill and is now Origins Sports Bar & Grill in Wash Park feels like a hidden oasis, with a door opening to the alleyway and a descent down a flight of stairs, where a print of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow greets those who enter. The bar may be best known by Bengals fans as the place to be on game day, but it's always a great bar for watching any game, thanks to some of the best food and drink deals in town and a waitstaff that is spot-on, even during the busiest times. With no shortage of TVs, seating or local brews on tap and food for every mood, you're sure to have a good time, whether your team wins or loses.
Society Sports and Spirits
1434 Blake Street
720-517-7303
In 2014, former Stoney's employee Wil Evans took over this spot and turned it into Society Sports & Spirits. Society is designed as a neighborhood bar where folks can both shoot a game (of pool) and watch a game, Evans says. And while pool tables have been added on the second level, the upstairs room can also be set up for large group events, like alumni game-watching parties. To top off those amenities, Society boasts one of the town's largest selections of Colorado whiskeys.
Stoney's Bar & Grill
1111 Lincoln Street
303-830-6839
Stoney's Uptown Joint
1035 East 17th Avenue
720-485-5503
Both locations of Stoney's are some of our favorite places on game days — or any day. The sprawling bar on Lincoln Street can accommodate big crowds, and there’s plenty of room to belly up to one of the two bars, as well, where you can order Colorado beers on tap and solid bar eats. In the front of the house is a ski-lift chair from Keystone, which is fitting, since Stoney’s is an ode to all things Centennial State. In Uptown, the vibes are slightly more chill, with big windows that let in the sun and plenty of the memorabilia and great service that defines the Lincoln Street outpost.
Tight End
1501 East Colfax Avenue
303-861-9103
At Denver’s first gay sports bar, you can watch the game from nine televisions, sip a boozy beverage on the sound-equipped patio, and enjoy a safe space to take in all sports. The drink list has all your sports bar favorites, such as beer — lots of beer — and shots of liquor and simple mixed drinks. Tight End has a sneakily great happy hour, so it's a good place to kick off a night of fun on Colfax or stay where you are and enjoy the fun. On quiet nights when there aren't any big games, Tight End also hosts karaoke and drag bingo, which to some are the greatest sports of all.
Tom's Watch Bar Coors Field
1601 19th Street
303-872-7557
This two-story McGregor Square bar is just steps from Coors Field and features more than 155 TVs, including a giant stadium-sized screen on its outdoor patio. Catch every detail of the game while noshing on elevated classics like pickle-brined crispy chicken, deep-dish nachos and Tom’s famous prime rib dip. All pair well with the eatery’s signature cocktail, Tom’s Smash, a smooth blend of Yellowstone bourbon, lemon, lavender, mint and bitters.
Westrail Tap and Grill
195 South Union Boulevard, Lakewood
303-986-2200
All aboard for this Lakewood spot, which has a railroad theme and plenty of space to catch a game with friends. For those who get bored watching sports, Westrail also has some pool tables and arcade games. The menu and beer list here will please guests no matter how much they love sports, with local options on tap and generous portions on everything from burgers and wings to pork green chile. Plus, happy hour at the bar is available even on NFL Sundays.
Wide Right
2100 Curtis Street
720-420-9898
This Buffalo Bills-themed bar named for a notorious missed Super Bowl field goal kick has all the makings of a place that draws in regulars: cheap drinks, tons of events and solid bar food — especially if you like Buffalo classics like pizza logs, beef on weck shots and, of course, wings. Wide Right is also a haven for artists with a punk-rock edge. On any given night, you might find an open mic, comedy or karaoke here. Need to escape the world outside? Drop into the Wide Right: You might find the kind of party you didn’t know you needed.