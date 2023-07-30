Reader: There's a Lot of Bomb-ass Tacos in Denver

On the Westword Facebook page last week, we asked readers to suggest the best place to get tacos in Denver. They served up hundreds of answers, ranging from taco trucks to none-of-your business secret spots. Says Robert:
Somewhere on Federal that suburban people are afraid to drive to.Adds Selena:
Anywhere you find a 'hood you feel like you might get shot in, you will find the best taco stands/trucks . I call them “hood” tacos.Counters Jan:
Tacos Selene in Littleton (also best prices). Not fancy but authentic and that salsa bar!Offers Alan:
Lengua tacos at T/aco in Boulder. It’s not up for debate 🌮 El Taco de Mexico in Denver proper.Adds Brandon:
Mariscos El Malecón food truck for the best dorado shrimp tacos; reminds me of Mariscos Jalisco in LA. 😋 Then Tacos El Pueblita food truck has the best tripas tacos. Get them dorado-style!Suggests Chris:
Mexico City. Right down by Coors Field. Get the steak to get avocado included and a bucket of Coronitas; it’s a perfect day.Concludes Jose:
There is no best tacos to me but there’s a lotta bomb-ass tacos!!What's your favorite taco joint in metro Denver? Post a comment or email your suggestions to [email protected]. And if you want to try unlimited samples of some of this town's best tacos, don't miss Westword's Tacolandia, returning on August 19.