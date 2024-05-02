The Best Things We Ate in April

Smashburgers are seemingly everywhere right now — including all over our list of the ten best burgers in Denver — and we're trying to eat through as many options as possible. In April, we checked out two that proved to be top-notch, though they're very different.
Ice cream favorite Right Cream (2423 South Downing Street) started offering smashburgers one day a week last summer. After putting them on pause in the colder months, they're back. Now available on Thursdays from 3 p.m. until sold out, these are a classic, exemplary smash-style experience. Two super-thin carmelized patties are loaded onto a buttery bun with American cheese and a secret sauce that is equally good when used as a dip for the optional fries on the side. The burger alone is just $9, or $10 if you add onions (which you should), and fries are just $3 more.
into the kitchen at LoDo bar Honor Farm (1526 Blake Street) in late 2023. With a permanent home has come a new, expanded menu, and we recently ate our way through several items. While everything from the fries topped with tikka masala sauce and the hot, honey-coated nuggets impressed, the standout was his spin on the smashburger trend, a lamb kebob-inspired twist with "zamosa" sauce, American cheese, fresh dill and optional lettuce and tomato.
our favorite ’cue joints since debuting in 2015; on Saturdays and Sundays, it dishes up one of the best deals in town: $3 barbecue sammies, loaded with all the saucy excess smoked meat from the week and topped with two thick-cut pickle chips. Pair one with a side of smoked andouille and roasted corn grits for a super-satisfying midday meal that costs less than $6.
the city's best vegan eateries, Somebody People, and is working toward opening a concept of his own with his Monarch pop-up series. We've checked out two so far, including one where he showed off his pizza skills with a slice that eats more like a really great loaf of chewy sourdough bread that happens to be topped with sauce, cheese and additions like crisp pepperoni or roasted vegetables. He also recently did a collab with Bodega and reminded us that he's a roast chicken master. Be sure to follow @monarchdenver for more info on upcoming events.