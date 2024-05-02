 Smashburgers at Right Cream, Samosa Shop and More of Denver's Best Eats | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

The Best Things We Ate in April

The list includes two very different smashburgers, fried chicken bites from one of the best bars in the country and more.
May 2, 2024
Right Cream's smashburgers are only available on Thursdays.
Right Cream's smashburgers are only available on Thursdays. Molly Martin
Share this:
Smashburgers are seemingly everywhere right now — including all over our list of the ten best burgers in Denver — and we're trying to eat through as many options as possible. In April, we checked out two that proved to be top-notch, though they're very different.

Ice cream favorite Right Cream (2423 South Downing Street) started offering smashburgers one day a week last summer. After putting them on pause in the colder months, they're back. Now available on Thursdays from 3 p.m. until sold out, these are a classic, exemplary smash-style experience. Two super-thin carmelized patties are loaded onto a buttery bun with American cheese and a secret sauce that is equally good when used as a dip for the optional fries on the side. The burger alone is just $9, or $10 if you add onions (which you should), and fries are just $3 more.
click to enlarge
Molly Martin
Chef Dave Hadley moved his Samosa Shop pop-up into the kitchen at LoDo bar Honor Farm (1526 Blake Street) in late 2023. With a permanent home has come a new, expanded menu, and we recently ate our way through several items. While everything from the fries topped with tikka masala sauce and the hot, honey-coated nuggets impressed, the standout was his spin on the smashburger trend, a lamb kebob-inspired twist with "zamosa" sauce, American cheese, fresh dill and optional lettuce and tomato.
click to enlarge pulled barbecue meat on a hamburger bun with pickles
Roaming Buffalo has one of the best weekend deals around.
Molly Martin
On the same block as Right Cream is another must-try sandwich. Roaming Buffalo has been one of our favorite ’cue joints since debuting in 2015; on Saturdays and Sundays, it dishes up one of the best deals in town: $3 barbecue sammies, loaded with all the saucy excess smoked meat from the week and topped with two thick-cut pickle chips. Pair one with a side of smoked andouille and roasted corn grits for a super-satisfying midday meal that costs less than $6.
click to enlarge a slice of pepperoni pizza
A slice of pepperoni from a recent Monarch pop-up.
Molly Martin
We fell for Justin Freeman's cooking after he moved to Denver from NYC to be the opening chef of the Greenwich. Now he's taken the reins at one of the city's best vegan eateries, Somebody People, and is working toward opening a concept of his own with his Monarch pop-up series. We've checked out two so far, including one where he showed off his pizza skills with a slice that eats more like a really great loaf of chewy sourdough bread that happens to be topped with sauce, cheese and additions like crisp pepperoni or roasted vegetables. He also recently did a collab with Bodega and reminded us that he's a roast chicken master. Be sure to follow @monarchdenver for more info on upcoming events.
click to enlarge french fries on a plate next to sliced pork over a red sauce
Sunday Vinyl recently got a menu revamp from chef Cody Cheetham.
Molly Martin
Last year, Tavernetta chef Cody Cheetham was one of Colorado's James Beard semifinalists for Best Chef, Mountain Region. Now he's bringing his skills to the Frasca group's other Denver restaurant, Sunday Vinyl. His recent menu reboot includes the return of fries, which can be ordered "deluxe" style with the addition of dry-aged beef tallow and a shower of Comte cheese; an indulgent fast-food-style hash brown topped with labneh, chives and Kaluga caviar; and Iberico pork over a bright piquillo pepper purée. One of our favorite times to dine at this spot is on Wednesday, when you can order off the regular menu while enjoying a special flight paired with the soundtrack of the night. The next editions include ABBA on May 1, Beyoncé on May 8 and Dave Matthews Band on May 15.
click to enlarge small pieces of fried chick next to several sauces
Hey Kiddo's fried chicken is highly craveable.
Molly Martin
Hey Kiddo and its attached bar, Ok Yeah, which are part of the Id Est Hospitality group, were both recently named among the best bars in the region by the Spirited Awards. During a recent stop at Hey Kiddo, we paired custom cocktails created by the bartender with one of its staple items, K-Town fried chicken. While you can opt for a whole or half bird, the popcorn chicken bites for $10 are a budget-friendly, shareable snack — though you will be tempted to order seconds, and maybe even thirds. 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Molly Martin has been the Food & Drink editor at Westword since 2021. Prior to joining the staff, Molly reported on the Denver dining scene for more than a decade and contributed to Thrillist. At Westword, Molly monitors restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on Denver-area food news and trends. She also publishes such annual lists as Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the yearly Best of Denver edition. In 2023, she was recognized with the Colorado Restaurant Association's Outstanding Media Professional award.
Contact: Molly Martin
Brown Palace Is Closing the 74-Year-Old Palace Arms

Food & Drink News

Brown Palace Is Closing the 74-Year-Old Palace Arms

By Patricia Calhoun
The Ten Best Places to Eat Breakfast in Denver

Breakfast & Brunch

The Ten Best Places to Eat Breakfast in Denver

By Molly Martin
Restaurant Roll Call: 25 New Spots Debuted in April

Openings & Closings

Restaurant Roll Call: 25 New Spots Debuted in April

By Molly Martin
Corsica Is an Impressive — and Surprisingly Affordable — Addition to RiNo

First Look

Corsica Is an Impressive — and Surprisingly Affordable — Addition to RiNo

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation