Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Vegetarian

The Best Vegan Restaurants in Denver

April 11, 2023 7:30AM

The whimsical interior of Bang Up To The Elephant!
The whimsical interior of Bang Up To The Elephant! Danielle Lirette
Although publications like Forbes, Thrillist and VegOut magazine don't list Denver as one of the country’s most vegan-friendly cities, eateries in the Mile High serve a large variety of vegan dishes. But for this list, we're focusing on strictly vegan eateries — ones with menus free of meat, dairy, eggs and other animal by-products.

Whether you’re seeking Meatless Monday alternatives or are a vegan veteran, our list has options for your preferred taste, atmosphere and budget, from a longtime Capitol Hill staple to a pair of food trucks to a spot specializing in plant-based sushi.

Here are the best vegan restaurants in Denver, in alphabetical order:
click to enlarge
Bowls and baskets from Bang Up to the Elephant!, a top Denver vegan restaurant.
Abigail Bliss
Bang Up to the Elephant!
1310 Pearl Street
303-792-4949
banguptotheelephant.restaurant
Many island-inspired restaurants are reminiscent of breezy beach getaways, but few capture the vacationer’s free spirit like Bang Up To The Elephant! Vegan or not, all can appreciate the imaginative decor and laid-back vibe of this eatery, which is named for a Victorian phrase meaning “Well done.” Fortunately, this descriptor also applies to its menu, which comprises tropical cocktails and savory Caribbean flavors. The restaurant offers its own spin on classics, like the seitan Cubano, which is bolstered with added veggies. and plates like the cassareep rice bowl and coconut-chickpea curry, which are both nutrient-dense, filling and highly flavorful.
click to enlarge
The menu at the Easy Vegan rotates regularly.
The Easy Vegan
The Easy Vegan
675 South Broadway
theeasyvegandenver.com
The Easy Vegan, a food truck that also does regular pop-ups at its South Broadway kitchen, doesn’t subscribe to diet culture or take a particular stance on healthfulness. Rather, it celebrates plant-based cooking in all its forms, from globally inspired street food to plated prix fixe menus. Innovation is seen in such dishes as a recent kimchi melt and eye-catching pink-hued tacos. Other menu staples include creamy pastas and a pierogi platter, complete with vegan sour cream, caramelized onions, ruby kraut and cardamom-spiced applesauce.
click to enlarge
Fellow Traveler is also a cocktail bar.
Fellow Traveler
Fellow Traveler
3487 South Broadway, Englewood
303-635-6621
ftbar.com
An understated facade and simple "FT" signage belies Fellow Traveler's airy, globally inspired interior, decorated with vintage world maps and pull-down images of iconic travel vistas to enliven the backdrop of your booth. The rotating food menu at our 2023 Best Vegan Restaurant pick includes transcontinental vegan delights, like a coconut curry aloo gobi, green chile chilaquiles, pineapple fried rice and a mixed street taco plate filled with the flavors of ingredients such as Thai curry-marinated tofu. The back bar is also an international affair, with deep dives into Mexico's mezcals, a Malört tasting flight, and bottles of limoncello that are made in-house by co-owner Joe Philips and available for sale to take home.
click to enlarge
Gladys debuted in 2021.
Gladys/Instagram
Gladys
5505 West 20th Avenue, Edgewater
303-276-3309
gladysrestaurant.com
This stall at Edgewater Public Market debuted in late 2021 and has since captured the attention of Denver vegans and meat-eaters alike. It highlights local produce through seasonal New American dishes, with current “warmth” menu options like mushroom gnocchi and a root-vegetable Reuben. Its shareable polenta fries come with walnut-sausage Bolognese and plant-based Parmesan, and the smashed sunchokes and beets are equally crispy. “Plants forever” is the restaurant’s ethos, and here, whole foods are undoubtedly the star of the show.
click to enlarge
“Carnitas” tacos at Make It Vegan, with locally sourced oyster mushrooms.
Abigail Bliss
Make It Vegan
790 Kipling Street
720-271-1336
makeitvegandenver.com
A rotating menu keeps things interesting for fans of Make It Vegan, which opened just over a year ago on the west side of the city. Recurring favorites include its Rueben, Caprese panini, and Italian "ham” and cheese, all served with chips or a generous side salad. Saucy pastas and daily specials round out the sandwich menu, as does its meal prep program. As many aspiring and longtime vegans can attest, plant-based cooking can often be time-consuming. Make It Vegan addresses this challenge with delicious take-and-bake meals like mushroom fajitas, country-fried seitan steak and gravy, hearty stews and more.
click to enlarge
Mora Pizza’s baked ziti slice, with penne pasta and a garlic knot crust.
@taystytravels/Instagram
Mora Pizza
911 East Colfax Avenue
786-483-4212
morapizzadenver.com
Vegans seeking by-the-slice pizza in Denver must pay a visit to Mora Pizza. The East Colfax eatery opened in March, but already had a following thanks to its out-of-the-box creations. Options include the pasta-topped lasagna slice and baked ziti pizza with a garlic knot crust. Even its more traditional varieties take a maximalist approach, with garden vegetables and barbecue “chicken” piled on high. Its thick calzones, stromboli and sub sandwiches are equally mouthwatering.
click to enlarge
The Chik’n Bacon Ranch sandwich at Next Level Burger, paired with a chocolate chip cookie dough shake.
Abigail Bliss
Next Level Burger
1605 East Evans Avenue
720-640-6900
nextlevelburger.com
Next Level Burger was founded in Oregon in 2014 and brought its first Colorado outpost to the University of Denver neighborhood in 2022. When it debuted, we were impressed with the large variety of options on its menu. The vegan fast-food chain grills up several plant-based burgers, some of which resemble meat (think Beyond Burger) and others that lean into whole ingredients, like the chipotle black bean patty and housemade quinoa and mushroom patty. Toppings include plant-based cheeses, tempeh bacon and organic veggies, which combine into more than a dozen options. Several Chik’n sandwiches add even greater variety, as do the salads, snacks and sides like coleslaw, three-bean chili and fry baskets drenched in creamy “chz.” Complete the experience with a decadent hand-spun milkshake made with coconut or soy soft serve.
click to enlarge
Expect vibrant, vegetable-forward fare at Somebody People.
Molly Martin
Somebody People
1165 South Broadway
720-502-5681
somebodypeople.com
Somebody People was our 2022 pick for the Best Vegan Restaurant in Denver. It doesn’t identify itself as vegan on its website or on social media, and it skips the processed meat substitutes. Instead, the eatery fully focused on highlighting the flavors of whole foods, with items like cabbage that comes dressed in garlic aioli, horseradish, pickled mustard seed and chiles, creating a beautifully complex dish. From rigatoni to risotto, the same can be said for its housemade pastas. Pair all of this with natural wines, and finish the meal with vegan desserts that rival those of any traditional bakery. Sister restaurant Everyday Pizza, which opened last year, is also a standout in the vegan dining scene.
click to enlarge
Watercourse's vegan mac and cheese.
Watercourse Foods/Instagram
Watercourse Foods
837 East 17th Avenue
303-832-7313
watercoursefoods.com
Watercourse Foods was the city’s first fully vegan eatery. For more than two decades, it’s served plant-based, sustainable renditions of classic comfort foods. Weekend brunch favorites include breakfast empanadas with scratch-made “eggs” and lion’s mane mushroom “fried chicken” with fluffy biscuits. Its truffle fries pair well with any lunch entree, like its breaded buffalo tofu sandwich and oyster mushroom po’ boy. Try the popular seitan Cuban sandwich at happy hour, or opt for a wholesome dinner bowl. Options include beluga lentils with sweet potato-carrot arancini, or a mix of green veggies with savory pesto risotto.
click to enlarge
The ebi tempura roll and grilled gyoza at Wellness Sushi.
Abigail Bliss
Wellness Sushi
2504 East Colfax Avenue
720-306-4989
wellnesssushi.com
In 2019, Wellness Sushi started as a catering and delivery company, but quickly gained recognition for its vegan sushi and Japanese fare. Now with a brick-and-mortar in Congress Park, it uses fresh vegetables and plant-based seafood alternatives to create rolls that resemble popular options in appearance and flavor. For example, the Krunchy Krab takes inspiration from a California roll, combining avocado, cucumber and a tofu-based “crab” salad. Nearly a dozen maki rolls are on the menu as well, complemented by other rice-based options like origiri, aburi oshi and donburi bowls. Ramen and small plates are also available, with the shiitake-stuffed tofu and grilled vegetable gyoza being crowd favorites.
click to enlarge
WongWayVeg is recognized as one of the top vegan food trucks in Denver.
Facebook/Wong Way Veg
WongWayVeg
1460 Leyden Street
wongwayveg.com
WongWayVeg welcomes all into the vegan fold with its tasty, approachable creations. The food truck makes appearances at various locations and events, but it also offers pickup from its kitchen at the Art Gym. The menu changes often but never disappoints, with globally inspired bites like steamed bao buns, street tacos and its popular Chik’n and Waffle plate with spicy maple syrup. Also not to be missed are WongWay's sweet treats such as vegan doughnut holes, bread puddings and pop tarts, all of which satisfy without the use of butter and cream.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation