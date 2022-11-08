Billy's Inn Closes Its Congress Park Location

Just nine months after it made its debut, the second location of Billy's Inn, at 1222 Madison Street, has shuttered. "To our valued guests...it has been our privilege to serve the Congress Park community. Sadly, we are no longer able to continue with operations," the management of Billy's Inn said in a November 7 social media post announcing the news.
The original Billy's Inn opened at 4403 Lowell Boulevard in 1933; it's been a staple in north Denver ever since. It was purchased a decade ago by Joe Vostrejs and company at City Street Investors, and added its much-anticipated second outpost in February in the former TAG Burger Bar location, which shuttered last October after more than a decade in the neighborhood.
Billy's Inn on Lowell remains open, offering its menu of casual Mexican fare, burgers and more. It also boasts a solid happy hour all day Monday and from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, with deals on both drinks and food. Additional daily specials include $1 off tacos on Tuesdays, a full pound of peel-and-eat shrimp for $15 on Fridays, $5 Bloodys and mimosas on Sundays and more.