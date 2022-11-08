Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Billy's Inn Closes Its Congress Park Location

November 8, 2022 11:27AM

Billy's Inn Congress Park announced its closure on November 7.
Billy's Inn Congress Park announced its closure on November 7. Billy's Inn/Instagram
Just nine months after it made its debut, the second location of Billy's Inn, at 1222 Madison Street, has shuttered. "To our valued guests...it has been our privilege to serve the Congress Park community. Sadly, we are no longer able to continue with operations," the management of Billy's Inn said in a November 7 social media post announcing the news.

The original Billy's Inn opened at 4403 Lowell Boulevard in 1933; it's been a staple in north Denver ever since. It was purchased a decade ago by Joe Vostrejs and company at City Street Investors, and added its much-anticipated second outpost in February in the former TAG Burger Bar location, which shuttered last October after more than a decade in the neighborhood.
click to enlarge
The original Billy's Inn on Lowell Boulevard remains open.
Billy's Inn/Facebook
Now the space is closed once again, though the neighborhood still has options, including Blue Pan Pizza next door and the nearby Sienna Wine Bar (which recently expanded), Ronin Congress Park and the French Press.

Billy's Inn on Lowell remains open, offering its menu of casual Mexican fare, burgers and more. It also boasts a solid happy hour all day Monday and from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, with deals on both drinks and food. Additional daily specials include $1 off tacos on Tuesdays, a full pound of peel-and-eat shrimp for $15 on Fridays, $5 Bloodys and mimosas on Sundays and more. 
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation