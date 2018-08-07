Bistro Georgette Brings French Street Food to Avanti Food & Beverage

Chef Ty Leon had been working on perfecting his pie crust for years, and he turned to his grandmother's recipe to get it just right. After some careful experimentation, he made one change: He increased the amount of butter, something a grandmother would surely approve of. Now Leon is opening Bistro Georgette, a new eatery inside Avanti Food & Beverage (3200 Pecos Street) that specializes in French street food, including sweet and savory hand pies made using that buttery crust.

Bistro Georgette is the project of Leon, who just came off a three-year stint as executive chef at Mizuna, and two former Mizuna colleagues, Heather Morrison and Austin Carson. Morrison rose to service manager after eleven years at the upscale Governor's Park restaurant, while Carson was general manager and sommelier. With Bistro Georgette, they've put together a menu of craveable French bites, starting with hand pies stuffed with beef bourguignon or wild mushrooms, and also including a croque madame on brioche dripping with creamy Mornay sauce, crispy potato croquettes stuffed with shredded coq au vin, and classic steamed mussels in a buttery sauce sided with waffle-cut potato chips.

EXPAND Croquettes filled with shredded chicken. Mark Antonation

EXPAND The croque madame is filled with thick-sliced bistro ham that's lightly grilled before the sandwich is made. Mark Antonation

Other house specialties include a Lyonnaise salad with bacon and a poached egg; jambon-buerre, the quintessential French ham sandwich; and a fried-chicken plate with pain perdu (that's French toast to Americans) and syrup. For dessert there's a chocolate eclair piped with vanilla creme, or a traditional tart tatin, a type of pie that's cooked upside down in a pan before being flipped onto a platter to expose the caramelized fruit. Leon is using Palisade peaches for opening week, but will likely phase into apples as fall approaches.