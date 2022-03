Monarch Casino Resort Spa Adds Bistro Mariposa to Its Dining Lineup

click to enlarge Twenty-Four 7 is Black Hawk's only all-night eatery. Monarch Casino Resort Spa / photo by Defy Them All

Just a 45-minute drive from downtown Denver, Black Hawk is a convenient escape from the city — especially if you enjoy gambling. One major downside, though, has been the limited dining choices available.As part of a major expansion that began in 2020, Monarch Casino Resort Spa recently debuted one new option for hungry visitors to Black Hawk: Bistro Mariposa . The fine-dining restaurant opened last week with a menu of elevated Southwestern cuisine.The offerings include five takes on tacos, including butter-poached lobster ($23 for three) and carne asada ($18 for three). There are also shareable small plates like queso fundido with chorizo and crispy oyster mushrooms ($15) and larger entrees that range from fajitas ($31-$35) to an $81 bone-in ribeye with chimichurri and salsa macha. High-end tequila and local craft beers round out the boozy options.While most of the high-end dining choices in the area focus on steakhouse fare — including the Monarch's own Monarch Chophouse — Bistro Mariposa's menu reads more like something you'd find in downtown Denver. And that's a wise move, considering that the City of Black Hawk is eyeing ways to attract a younger demographic, including a project called Artisans' Point that would draw in new distilleries and breweries.But for now, buffets still reign supreme in the gambling town — especially after many went on a pandemic pause. The Buffet at the Monarch is one of the most popular in the city, thanks to its high-end offerings of prime rib, crab legs and lobster tails. The Monarch is also home to Black Hawk's only all-night dining option, Twenty-Four 7, which serves everything from pizza and pancakes to nachos any time of the day and night.