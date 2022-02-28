Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Monarch Casino Resort Spa Adds Bistro Mariposa to Its Dining Lineup

February 28, 2022 1:04PM

Bistro Mariposa is now open at the Monarch in Black Hawk.
Bistro Mariposa is now open at the Monarch in Black Hawk. Monarch Casino Resort Spa / photo by Defy Them All
Just a 45-minute drive from downtown Denver, Black Hawk is a convenient escape from the city — especially if you enjoy gambling. One major downside, though, has been the limited dining choices available.

As part of a major expansion that began in 2020, Monarch Casino Resort Spa recently debuted one new option for hungry visitors to Black Hawk: Bistro Mariposa. The fine-dining restaurant opened last week with a menu of elevated Southwestern cuisine.

The offerings include five takes on tacos, including butter-poached lobster ($23 for three) and carne asada ($18 for three). There are also shareable small plates like queso fundido with chorizo and crispy oyster mushrooms ($15) and larger entrees that range from fajitas ($31-$35) to an $81 bone-in ribeye with chimichurri and salsa macha. High-end tequila and local craft beers round out the boozy options.

While most of the high-end dining choices in the area focus on steakhouse fare — including the Monarch's own Monarch Chophouse — Bistro Mariposa's menu reads more like something you'd find in downtown Denver. And that's a wise move, considering that the City of Black Hawk is eyeing ways to attract a younger demographic, including a project called Artisans' Point that would draw in new distilleries and breweries.
click to enlarge Twenty-Four 7 is Black Hawk's only all-night eatery. - MONARCH CASINO RESORT SPA / PHOTO BY DEFY THEM ALL
Twenty-Four 7 is Black Hawk's only all-night eatery.
Monarch Casino Resort Spa / photo by Defy Them All
But for now, buffets still reign supreme in the gambling town — especially after many went on a pandemic pause. The Buffet at the Monarch is one of the most popular in the city, thanks to its high-end offerings of prime rib, crab legs and lobster tails. The Monarch is also home to Black Hawk's only all-night dining option, Twenty-Four 7, which serves everything from pizza and pancakes to nachos any time of the day and night.

Bistro Mariposa at Monarch Casino Resort Spa is located at 488 Main Street in Black Hawk and is open from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit monarchblackhawk.com.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation