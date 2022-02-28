Monarch Casino Resort Spa Adds Bistro Mariposa to Its Dining Lineup

Just a 45-minute drive from downtown Denver, Black Hawk is a convenient escape from the city — especially if you enjoy gambling. One major downside, though, has been the limited dining choices available.
As part of a major expansion that began in 2020, Monarch Casino Resort Spa recently debuted one new option for hungry visitors to Black Hawk: Bistro Mariposa. The fine-dining restaurant opened last week with a menu of elevated Southwestern cuisine.
The offerings include five takes on tacos, including butter-poached lobster ($23 for three) and carne asada ($18 for three). There are also shareable small plates like queso fundido with chorizo and crispy oyster mushrooms ($15) and larger entrees that range from fajitas ($31-$35) to an $81 bone-in ribeye with chimichurri and salsa macha. High-end tequila and local craft beers round out the boozy options.
While most of the high-end dining choices in the area focus on steakhouse fare — including the Monarch's own Monarch Chophouse — Bistro Mariposa's menu reads more like something you'd find in downtown Denver. And that's a wise move, considering that the City of Black Hawk is eyeing ways to attract a younger demographic, including a project called Artisans' Point that would draw in new distilleries and breweries.
Bistro Mariposa at Monarch Casino Resort Spa is located at 488 Main Street in Black Hawk and is open from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit monarchblackhawk.com.