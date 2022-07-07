Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Boombox Brew Bar Opening in Former Ari's Tavern July 8

July 7, 2022 12:45PM

Chef John Mancha (left), partner Bill Lechuga and co-owner Luke Sandoval are opening Boombox Brew Bar.
Chef John Mancha (left), partner Bill Lechuga and co-owner Luke Sandoval are opening Boombox Brew Bar. Boombox Brew Bar
For the past decade, Luke Sandoval worked as a truck driver, spending most of those years delivering booze for a local liquor and wine distribution company. "I always dreamed of being on the other side of things," he says. Now that dream is becoming a reality with the July 8 opening of Boombox Brew Bar at 5686 Pecos Street.

Sandoval, along with his business partner, Colorado Springs-based surgeon Bill Lechuga, grew up on Denver's Northside. When he was young, Sandoval's first job was working at his late uncle's restaurant, Tamales by La Casita on Tejon Street. In recent years, he enjoyed visiting Ari's Tavern, which occupied the space where Boombox Brew Bar is now set to open. "It was one of our neighborhood bars," he notes. "We were sad to see it go, but the timing was lucky in some regards."

Ari's opened in 2010 under founder Michael Pacheco, who'd previously worked at the Brown Palace for two decades. In 2018, it underwent a change in ownership, and by the end of 2020, the pandemic had taken its toll on the bar. Sandoval came across the listing for the building last summer, and, along with Lechuga, was able to purchase it and begin making his vision a reality.
click to enlarge The bar features a PourMyBeer self-pour wall. - BOOMBOX BREW BAR
The bar features a PourMyBeer self-pour wall.
Boombox Brew Bar

Boombox Brew Bar is more than a beer bar: It will open every day except Tuesdays at 6 a.m., serving Dazbog coffee and breakfast items like pastries and burritos. The kitchen will stay open until 9 p.m. most nights, with lunch and dinner options, too, all from chef John Mancha, who is heading up a kitchen for the first time. While his very first job at age fourteen was at a Burger King and he worked in other restaurants in his younger years, Mancha spent most of his adult life in IT.

Following a divorce, he wanted a change of pace and decided to go to culinary school. After six years working professionally in kitchens, Boombox offers him an opportunity to get creative with the menu. "We're starting simple — burgers, wings, fries. Right now, we want people to come and enjoy the space and the atmosphere, then we'll hit them with the uppercuts," Mancha says of his plan to expand the menu as the team settles in and gets to know its guests.
Local artist Michael Ortiz, aka ILLSON, created vibrant murals for the space. - BOOMBOX BREW BAR
Local artist Michael Ortiz, aka ILLSON, created vibrant murals for the space.
Boombox Brew Bar

The idea for Boombox was inspired in part by other self-serve taphouses like the 146 Taphouse in Salida. But Sandoval and his team have made this one their own, leaning into the desire to put an urban spin on the concept with brightly colored street art by local artist Michael Ortiz and a playlist packed with ’80s and ’90s hip-hop and R&B. "My business partner and I both graduated high school in the ’90s," Sandoval explains, "so we want to pay homage to the era we grew up in."

There will also be televisions for sports games and, eventually, DJs and live music. But the main draw will remain the beer wall, which has nineteen taps and was made by Illinois-based PourMyBeer. The taps will be heavy on local brews; the opening lineup includes It Was All a Dream cream ale from Wah Gwaan and selections from Four Noses and Coors Field brewery Sandlot. There will also be ciders, seltzers, two wines and two cocktails on tap. One of the opening cocktails is a John Daly-like libation made with vodka from the Family Jones.

While Ari's Tavern was a staple for many, Boombox is poised to become another go-to for the neighborhood, with owners who grew up in that neighborhood.

Boombox Brew Bar is located at 5686 Pecos Street and will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday starting July 8. For more information, visit boomboxbrewbar.com.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation