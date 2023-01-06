Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Food Trucks

This Food Truck Serves New Orleans Classics, From Boudin to Beignets

January 6, 2023 6:55AM

The Boudin & Beignets food truck serves a taste of New Orleans.
The Boudin & Beignets food truck serves a taste of New Orleans. Chris Byard
If you've ever been to New Orleans, then you likely have memories of trying your first po'boy, beignet or bowl of gumbo. So does Thomas Hunt, the owner of the Boudin and Beignets food truck. "You can always take it back to your childhood, right? My parents bounced around with jobs and stuff. We were all over the South and grew up eating Southern food," he explains. "My love for Cajun definitely came from that."

Hunt spent most of his twenties and early thirties working various positions in restaurants in East Texas and Louisiana. "I did all of it...anywhere from the kitchen manager, front-of-house manager, to my name on the front of the building. So, that includes washing the dishes, waiting tables, whatever we got to do to keep it up and going," he recalls.

Although Hunt was well on his way to a successful career in restaurants, he eventually decided to leave the industry and enter the corporate world, which is how he landed in Denver. "I went to work for a car manufacturing company. Found a good job [in Colorado] and stuck with that. Then in 2018, they had cut-downs toward the end of the year. I was one of the names on the list."
click to enlarge
A bowl of gumbo from Boudin & Beignets.
Chris Byard
Without a job, he had to consider his next move. "My wife was like, well, if you want to go back into the food industry, let's do something that we can afford, because a restaurant is a major expense," he says. That's when the idea of a food truck was born.

But Hunt still hadn't nailed down the concept. "I have a son and daughter, and we were watching the cooking show Beat Bobby Flay, and my son asked me, 'If you were going to beat Bobby Flay, what would you beat Bobby Flay at?' And I said, 'Gumbo,'" he remembers. His wife was encouraging: "She was like, 'Well, there it is. There's your answer. You got it right there,'" he adds.
click to enlarge
Beignets come doused in powdered sugar.
Thomas Hunt
The truck itself was ready to roll in October 2019, with a design meant to evoke the French Quarter, but Hunt was still in the midst of recipe testing. Then the pandemic hit, so it rested in storage until it officially launched last May. Now, eight months into operation, Hunt is having the time of his life with his new venture.

"The most popular item right now is the Cajun poutine," he says, which consists of fries topped with roasted pork, cheese curds and brown gravy. Other standouts include the fried Boudin Balls made with sausage and rice, po'boys, gumbo and beignets, which the truck serves up with rotating sauces, like caramel cranberry and orange cinnamon.

"We're coming to a brewery near you," Hunt promises, so follow @boudinandbeignets on Instagram to find out where to catch this taste of the South next. 
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Chris Byard, a transplant from Alabama, arrived in Colorado in 2010 years ago and never looked back.Having previously worked at the Kitchen and Tavernetta, he developed a love for Denver hospitality.Currently, he maintains ties with the community and shares his love for hospitality as a co-host of thepodcast Stoned Appetit.
Contact: Chris Byard

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation