Restaurants Forced to Cancel Reservations, Save Perishables During Xcel Power Outage

When Xcel Energy made the call to shut off power to 55,000 customers on April 6 to reduce the risk of wildfires during high winds — the first time it's ever made that call in Colorado — the move had a lot of ripple effects.
The outages occurred mainly in Jefferson and Boulder counties, forcing many businesses to shut down for the day. At restaurants, that meant lost reservations, lost wages for staff and lost revenue on a Saturday, which would normally be one of the biggest sales days of the week.
For an industry that has long operated on razor-thin margins and is currently navigating the effect of rapidly rising costs for everything from labor to food, this kind of unexpected closure can have a big impact.
A power outage also puts a restaurant's perishables at risk, forcing some to get creative and enlist help to save inventory. At New Yorkese, Steve Redzikowski's Avanti Boulder pizza concept, its Shamrock Foods rep stepped in to rescue over 750 pounds of pizza dough. "Always coming through for us," New Yorkese wrote in an Instagram post.
There was a scramble at Blackbelly, too. "I got zero notice. My staff had more notice than I did. I only knew because of news reports," says Hosea Rosenberg, owner of the Boulder restaurant that recently added a Denver market on Tennyson Street.
"Thankfully, one of our staff members who lives very close to the restaurant told us he had received a message from Xcel earlier in the day, saying that there might be power turned off in that part of town, although our business was never informed of this warning by Xcel, and we got no notice until power was actually off," adds Lauren Feder Rosenberg, Blackbelly co-owner and director of communications for the couple's Little Piggy Hospitality group.
Blackbelly lost power around 3 p.m. on April 6; as of 9 a.m. today, April 7, it was still off. "We had to save all of our perishable food," Hosea notes. "At any given time, we have around $50,000 or more in food inventory, most of which relies on refrigeration. When the power goes out, you have about four hours to find a new home for all of it. Not fun."
After the Marshall Fire on December 30, 2021, Blackbelly transformed into a relief center to support the community, so the team is well aware of the devastating impact a wildfire could have.
"We're glad a precautionary step was taken proactively for prevention of wildfires, but certainly we're at a loss, especially given it was a Saturday," Lauren says. "And for Boulder, from our perspective, this wind storm seemed fairly tame compared to what we've seen before without interruption. Again, we do appreciate the safety measure, so it's just a tough one."
"All dinner staff all lost their wages for the day. At Blackbelly, we do at least $10,000 in sales for dinner. We had over 100 reservations that had to be canceled. This was bad for everyone. And it’s really upsetting that Xcel didn’t even let us know directly that we would be impacted," Hosea concludes.
Blackbelly is hoping to reopen today — if the power comes back on in time. "They had alluded to this afternoon," Lauren says, which would be about 24 total hours without power.
And they're not the only ones waiting for an update. Mountain Sun Pub & Brewery posted its own message on Facebook around 9 a.m. on April 7: "Xcel Energy, City of Boulder Colorado Government...Any communication on when we can re-open would be appreciated!"
Here's Xcel's 10:30 a.m. response to Westword's query on behalf of those businesses: "Xcel Energy crews are out assessing damage to the electric system caused by extremely high winds in parts of Colorado that started yesterday afternoon and continue into this morning. In addition to the 55,000 customers whose electric service was turned off yesterday as a public safety measure, about 100,000 additional customers also have power outages caused by the high winds."
After those winds die down, the company will begin working to restore power. "With more than 150,000 customers without power due to this weather event, this restoration process will take time and may extend into Monday, April 8 or longer," Xcel adds.
Doesn't look good for those brunch and dinner reservations...