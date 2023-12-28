Blackbelly Market Moving Into Il Porcellino Salumi's Tennyson Street Location

"We're thrilled to be in Denver, which we've never done before," says Lauren Feder Rosenberg, co-owner and director of communications for Little Piggy Hospitality, which includes Santo and Blackbelly in Boulder. The group was already looking into possible expansion ideas when the perfect fit came along.
Bill Miner had opened the Il Porcellino Salumi retail shop and deli at 4334 West 41st Avenue in 2015. It's long been a favorite for not only cured meats, but some of the best sandwiches in the city. Now, though, Miner is ready for his company's next chapter. "My wholesale business is growing so quickly on a national level that I need to focus all of my attention on it moving forward," he explains. So he recently approached Feder Rosenberg and her husband, chef Hosea Rosenberg, about potentially taking over the space on Tennyson.
"We were starting to brainstorm how to produce more cured meats in the space we had, so the timing was pretty fortuitous," Feder Rosenberg notes. "That's what makes this really special and cool. Bill sought us out. He has a direction he's going in, and we're able to come in and do something similar and carry the torch."
Blackbelly's original Boulder location will be celebrating a decade in business in 2024; earlier this year, it unveiled a big expansion that included private dining spaces for its fine-dining restaurant operations and a bigger market. "In the last year, we really feel like we've matured," Feder Rosenberg says. "We feel very confident being able to do this at this point in time."
When Michelin released its first Colorado guide in September, Blackbelly was honored as a recommended restaurant and awarded a green star for its sustainability practices. Its butcher, Kelly Kawachi, was also named winner of the Colorado Culinary Professional award. Opening a Blackbelly outpost in Denver will allow the company to expand the whole animal butchering and curing programs that Kawachi currently oversees, and the team hopes to keep as many current Il Porcellino employees as would like to stay on.
Taking over the Il Porcellino space made sense for several reasons, according to Blackbelly's owners. It's already set up for curing, and Miner will be on hand to help with the transition. "He's a great mentor for us and for Kelly," Feder Rosenberg notes. Plus, she says, "It's a really cool neighborhood. It really seems to fit our approach. People really care about how things are made and the quality of what they choose to purchase and support."
When it opens, Blackbelly Market in Denver will have similar hours to those of Il Porcellino, opening at 7 a.m. and serving its popular breakfast burritos, then switching to a sandwich-heavy lunch menu from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will carry a selection of butcher cuts, housemade charcuterie, salami and salumi, and other local provisions. There are also plans to add something totally new — a beer and wine license so it can serve boozy beverages during the day, and also at evening pop-ups.
There's no major construction planned, just a slight facelift, so Feder Rosenberg is hopeful that those in the neighborhood won't have to go without their cured-meats fix for long. "Everyone is very excited to feel this growth. It is exactly what we were all hoping we'd be able to do," she concludes. "It'll be really special. We can't wait to give the neighborhood more of what they're used to, though slightly different. Hopefully, they are excited to try some new things. It's gonna be really fun to build out and put our stamp on the neighborhood."