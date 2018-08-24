Brunch of the Week: The Sky's the Limit at Tamayo's Rooftop Brunch

Bottomless brunch is a beautiful alliteration, and you can find it downtown at Tamayo. The Mexican restaurant has been located on Larimer Square for seventeen years and serves up an all-you-can-eat tapas brunch, with or without bottomless drinks.

Start with the bottomless menu for $25 and add on a drink or two, or go all out with unlimited (with some restrictions) food and drinks for $39. Either way, you will eat too much and be tempted by the many bottles of tequila that adorn the wall behind the bar.

Tapas is an ingenious idea for brunch; this isn't a typical buffet-line all-you-can-eat. Instead, servers bring rounds of ten different small plates, so you can try a little bit of every main and side. There's nothing worse than ordering a big plate and then experiencing brunch envy when you see what someone else has ordered.