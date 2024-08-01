This Week in Beer: Burly Closes Amid Controversy and More

As the local brewery scene continues to evolve and grow, we're rounding up the news, events and new releases you need to know about. Here's the latest:
Burly Brewing in Castle Rock Closes
The Story: Few — if any — Colorado breweries have had so much social media drama.
The Scoop: Burly permanently closed after publishing a Facebook post that has since been deleted, but social media drama and speculation about the business was rampant before that, including on Reddit threads like one pointing toward lawsuits and another about bad reviews. This isn't the first time drama has found Burly. A Facebook post from the brewery in 2020 highlights some major issues happening around that time.
Sanitas Brewing Opening Third Taproom
The Story: The Lafayette taproom will open at 3 p.m. on August 10
The Scoop: Located at 400 West South Boulder Road, the third Sanitas location will debut with a 3,700-square-foot taproom as well as a 17,000-square-foot patio. The large patio will host a Lafayette farmers' market starting in late August. The location will also serve food, partnering with Kenny Lou's Deli, an extension of Button Rock Bakery.
Left Hand Brewing Raising Money
The Story: The brewery is issuing common stock for the first time.
The Scoop: The goal is to raise $4.2 million via crowdfunding, at a valuation of $25.585 million. The brewery has raised $415,060 thus far. The link is worth a read — it details what Left Hand plans to do with the funds. It states, "We want to build a platform to enable our brand and others to consolidate and streamline packaging and distributing operations while remaining independent, as opposed to going out of business or selling to multinational companies." Left Hand also mentions the possibility of acquiring another business and allocates $1.1 million toward that possibility.
Local Relic Artisan Ales Changing Formats
The Story: The Colorado Springs brewery made the announcement on Monday, July 29.
The Scoop: Local Relic, in a long post on Facebook, announced that it will be closing "imminently." It announced a pivot in the business, and that the building will continue as an event center. Local Relic beer will continue to be brewed and distributed on tap at local bars and in bottles at liquor stores.
Incantation Brewing Celebrates Grand Opening of Second Location
Friday, August 2 and Saturday, August 3, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Incantation Brewing
415 South Cherokee Street
Join Incantation for beer, coffee and metal. The new outpost is the second location for the Aurora brewery, formerly known as Jade Mountain. A pair of food trucks will be on site Friday and Saturday, and a West Coast double IPA called Doom will be released. Vendors will arrive at 2 p.m. on Saturday, with music and a pop-up vinyl shop starting at 5 p.m.
Aurora Arts Taproom Grand Opening Party
Saturday, August 3, 11 a.m.
Cerebral Brewing
9990 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Cerebral will be pulling out all the stops to officially open its Aurora Arts District location, with live music, glass giveaways, brewery tours and more.
From the Brewery: This Cascadian Dark Ale was brewed with Chinook, Cascade and Galaxy hops. Our Black IPA tastes subtly bitter with balanced maltiness while lending notes of grapefruit and melon.
From the Glass: Moderate bitterness up front, followed by earthy, pine and berry yogurt hop flavors. The bitterness really grows on you sip after sip, accentuated by an off-dry finish. A toasted, almost charcoal-like dark malt component is present in both the flavor and the aroma, and it's complimentary. A caramel, milky chocolate malt flavor develops as the beer warms. Black IPA is almost a rarity these days. This one is plenty drinkable and interesting — seek it out.
Availability:To-go at the brewery (18 West 4th Street, Loveland).