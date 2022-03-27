Cafe Jordano Continues Its Three-Decade Authentic Italian Legacy in Lakewood

click to enlarge Cafe Jordano moved to its current location just over four years ago. Nate Day

Heitman recalls putting lights that cost just $12.99 on the walls, and lining the empty spaces with photos of her family because they had such a small budget for decor. These days, photos of Heitman’s father and grandfather still hang on the walls, but now they’re joined by photos of Heitman’s children, grandchild and niece.



“Everybody said, ‘You’re not gonna make it, you don’t have operating costs, you need at least a year,’” she remembers. Luckily, thanks to a helpful friend and her own hard work, Cafe Jordano “started getting busy” and took off quickly.



“We brought a different concept, which now is an old concept,” she says of how the restaurant became popular in the ’90s. “When we started thirty years ago, we did sautéed dishes — nobody did sautéed dishes! That was a downtown thing. Nobody in the suburbs — they did lasagna, ravioli and pizza, so we brought a new concept.”



She adds that from time to time, she thinks her concept is becoming outdated, but she simply can’t bring herself to change anything. “People would kill me,” she jokes. “I’ve got people that have been coming here for thirty years. I have three generations. I have guests that were kids then and come with their babies now.”

click to enlarge Cafe Jordano is decorated with pictures of owner Elisa Heitman's family in Italy. Nate Day