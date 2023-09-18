 Call Your Mother Is Bringing Its Bagels to Denver's Capitol Hill Neighborhood | Westword
Call Your Mother Is Bringing Its Bagels to Capitol Hill in October

The D.C.-born brand debuted in the Mile High in May and also has plans to add a third outpost in Hilltop.
September 18, 2023
The D.C.-born bagel brand is continuing to expand its presence in the Mile High.
The D.C.-born bagel brand is continuing to expand its presence in the Mile High.
An abandoned 7-Eleven at 1291 Pearl Street in Capitol Hill was recently painted pale pink: Call Your Mother will open its second Denver location in this space in mid-October. And when it does, you can expect the decor to give some nods to the building's convenience-store past.

The brand got its start in D.C., after Andrew Dana met his now-wife, Daniela Moreira, when she began working at his outdoor pizza concept, Timber Pizza Co. After successfully opening a brick-and-mortar location of that business, they went all-in on together developing their own take on a classic Jewish deli.

Call Your Mother debuted in D.C. in 2018 and has since grown to nine locations in that area. "In order for staff to be able to grow and have real careers, you need to grow," Dana told Westword in May, ahead of the debut of its first Denver location Tennyson Street, which was also its first foray outside of D.C.

The Mile High was a natural fit — Dana's best friend and goddaughter live here, and he has visited often over the years. "It's got all these great neighborhoods, and we want to be a neighborhood spot," he noted.
click to enlarge a man standing next to a woman sitting
The deli was founded by the husband-and-wife team of Andrew Dana and chef Daniela Moreira.
Obi Okolo
Denver has been quick to embrace this quirky bagel shop. There is a steady line at the Tennyson Street outpost, with hungry fans clamoring for bagels in flavors like Za'atar and Maple Salt & Pepper. Other menu highlights include sandwiches such as the inside-out tuna melt and the Gleneagle with candied salmon cream cheese, along with crispy latkes, babka muffins and Yuca Cheesy Bread, inspired by Moreira's Argentinian upbringing.

Call Your Mother also has plans to open a third Denver location in the Hilltop neighborhood at 217 South Holly Street, which was most recently home to the Rotary.

The Capitol Hill location happens to be next to another daytime favorite for breakfast and lunch that has a similar bright, offbeat aesthetic — Jelly Cafe. But while Jelly serves food best-suited to dining in, Call Your Mother's offerings hold up well for the to-go crowd.

This spot also isn't far from the home of another longtime staple for bagels, Moe's. But in a city that's long been lacking enough options for bagel fans, we say this: The more bagels, the better.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Reader: At These Prices, Yardbird's Fried Chicken Won't Fly

By Westword Readers
Where to Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day

By Molly Martin
Michelin Awards Its First Stars in Colorado

By Molly Martin
Yardbird's Sprawling RiNo Location Serves Delicious — but Expensive — Southern Fare

By Molly Martin
