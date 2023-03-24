Casa Bonita Countdown: The Barrier Is Down and the Fountain Is Up...Sometimes

Fans of the ever-pinker eatertainment palace finally have a full view of the front of the iconic venue that is set to reopen in May under new owners Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the creators of South Park. On March 24, Casa Bonita posted a time-lapse video of the barrier that's been blocking the courtyard for months finally coming down.
The day before, we got a glimpse of the fountain running — though only the top was visible. By that afternoon, though, the water was no longer flowing.
the Great Wait in Line event on Facebook, which continues to amass more people interested in celebrating the opening.
We know that Parker and Stone were able to persuade James Beard Award-nominated chef Dana Rodriguez to helm the culinary side of the Casa Bonita reboot. Now, we're hoping they can use some of their pull to get the giant potholes in the parking lot fixed before opening day, which has yet to be announced.