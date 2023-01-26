Cliff Divers Needed! Casa Bonita Is Hiring

Support Us

Casa Bonita Is Hiring

January 26, 2023

Casa Bonita has a new executive chef.
Casa Bonita is getting ready to reopen in May under new owners Trey Parker and Matt Stone of South Park fame, and now it needs a component that's key to bringing the pink palace back to life: staff.

"Casa Bonita expects to hire more than 550 talented people in various roles including approximately 150 kitchen team members, 140 servers, 40 bartenders, 40 cashiers, 30 entertainers (including cliff divers!), and many others," it shared in a press release on January 26.

The eatertainment venue's new executive chef, Dana Rodriguez (who was recently named a semifinalist for the 2023 James Beard awards for her restaurant Super Mega Bien), is joined by Governor Jared Polis in a video announcing the news:


"I won't be available for four years, but please keep a position open for me," Polis jokes as he and Rodriguez talk about the many roles that Casa Bonita is looking to fill.

Some of the positions will start immediately (and those employees will likely get a sneak peek at the updates that Parker and Stone have made). A hiring portal has been set up at casabonitajobs.com.

Fun fact: Soon after Rodriguez came to Colorado from Mexico in the 1990s, she applied for a job in Casa Bonita's kitchen. She didn't get it; management told her she "was not qualified," Rodriguez recalls.
