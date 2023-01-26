Cliff Divers Needed! Casa Bonita Is Hiring

"Casa Bonita expects to hire more than 550 talented people in various roles including approximately 150 kitchen team members, 140 servers, 40 bartenders, 40 cashiers, 30 entertainers (including cliff divers!), and many others," it shared in a press release on January 26.
The eatertainment venue's new executive chef, Dana Rodriguez (who was recently named a semifinalist for the 2023 James Beard awards for her restaurant Super Mega Bien), is joined by Governor Jared Polis in a video announcing the news:
"I won't be available for four years, but please keep a position open for me," Polis jokes as he and Rodriguez talk about the many roles that Casa Bonita is looking to fill.
Some of the positions will start immediately (and those employees will likely get a sneak peek at the updates that Parker and Stone have made). A hiring portal has been set up at casabonitajobs.com.
Fun fact: Soon after Rodriguez came to Colorado from Mexico in the 1990s, she applied for a job in Casa Bonita's kitchen. She didn't get it; management told her she "was not qualified," Rodriguez recalls.