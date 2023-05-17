Casa Bonita Countdown: A Love Poem, a Song, GIFs, but No Opening Date...Yet

The iconic Lakewood eatertainment destination that was immortalized in a 2003 South Park episode was purchased by the show's creators, Colorado natives Trey Parker and Matt Stone, in late 2021. Since then, there's been an increasingly close watch for any and all updates about Casa Bonita's future.
In December, just before Christmas Day, Parker and Stone were joined by Dana Rodriguez, Casa Bonita's new executive chef, to announce that it would reopen in May.
Now, midway through the month, there's still no official word on when the doors will open, despite plenty of rumors. The team did offer a small glimpse inside, though, through a series of GIFs sent via its newsletter on May 15.
It's also fitting, she adds, that Casa Bonita is located in what's become the 40 West Arts District, because "that's what the arts are about — preserving things that are creative and unique, and we need that right now."
Mason has lived in Denver for 22 years. She visited Casa Bonita before its pandemic closure with her niece and nephew, but admits that it "didn't feel quite right in there. It felt neglected." But while she still had an affinity for the place then, "I literally fell in love with it writing this poem," she says. "Casa Bonita mirrors the transformative experience I've gone through and that my clients have gone through."
Ultimately, she hopes that anyone who listens to the poem feels "hopeful and inspired to be connected to their local communities — the arts, restaurants, weird, quirky attractions. We need to be connected to that to stay buoyant in the times we're living in. There's an onslaught of heaviness and intensity, but there are these pockets of hope and inspiration."
The project has also inspired her to look for other, similar subjects to write about. "I want to keep doing this.
I feel alive from it, and I want to stay in the energy of hope," she says.
"What other Colorado business, organization, attraction should I write a poem about next? Drop your ideas in the comments!" she writes in the YouTube video description.
We'll all have to wait a bit longer to find out when, exactly, we'll get to feel the chlorine and sopaipilla-inspired love spell that is Casa Bonita once again. But in the meantime:
