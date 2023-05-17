Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Casa Bonita Countdown: A Love Poem, a Song, GIFs, but No Opening Date...Yet

May 17, 2023 12:43PM

Casa Bonita is supposed to open by the end of May.
Casa Bonita is supposed to open by the end of May. Molly Martin
"I've been following Casa Bonita since the pandemic and rooting for them through all the ups and downs," says Katie Mason, a local poet and licensed psychotherapist who penned what she calls a love poem to the pink palace as it prepares to reopen.

The iconic Lakewood eatertainment destination that was immortalized in a 2003 South Park episode was purchased by the show's creators, Colorado natives Trey Parker and Matt Stone, in late 2021. Since then, there's been an increasingly close watch for any and all updates about Casa Bonita's future.

In December, just before Christmas Day, Parker and Stone were joined by Dana Rodriguez, Casa Bonita's new executive chef, to announce that it would reopen in May.

Now, midway through the month, there's still no official word on when the doors will open, despite plenty of rumors. The team did offer a small glimpse inside, though, through a series of GIFs sent via its newsletter on May 15.


For Mason, Casa Bonita's comeback is "a really perfect metaphor for transformation and what it takes to re-emerge reborn. It's provided a lot of hope for me," she says.

It's also fitting, she adds, that Casa Bonita is located in what's become the 40 West Arts District, because "that's what the arts are about — preserving things that are creative and unique, and we need that right now."

Mason has lived in Denver for 22 years. She visited Casa Bonita before its pandemic closure with her niece and nephew, but admits that it "didn't feel quite right in there. It felt neglected." But while she still had an affinity for the place then, "I literally fell in love with it writing this poem," she says. "Casa Bonita mirrors the transformative experience I've gone through and that my clients have gone through."


Ultimately, she hopes that anyone who listens to the poem feels "hopeful and inspired to be connected to their local communities — the arts, restaurants, weird, quirky attractions. We need to be connected to that to stay buoyant in the times we're living in. There's an onslaught of heaviness and intensity, but there are these pockets of hope and inspiration."

The project has also inspired her to look for other, similar subjects to write about. "I want to keep doing this.
I feel alive from it, and I want to stay in the energy of hope," she says.

"What other Colorado business, organization, attraction should I write a poem about next? Drop your ideas in the comments!" she writes in the YouTube video description.

Mason isn't alone in feeling artistically inspired by Casa Bonita's upcoming return. A song and music video posted by Joy Scout on May 18 is a catchy, quirky, upbeat tune that proposes, "Will you marry me at Casa Bonita?"

We'll all have to wait a bit longer to find out when, exactly, we'll get to feel the chlorine and sopaipilla-inspired love spell that is Casa Bonita once again. But in the meantime:
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation