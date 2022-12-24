Reader: If Casa Bonita Serves Good Food, It's Worth the Wait

“Casa Bonita has brought so much joy to so many people over the years — we wanted to share the news of our May reopening as our holiday gift to the people of Colorado," said Rodriguez.
This is one gift the people of Colorado won't return. In the Westword Facebook post of the Casa Bonita reopening news, they've been sharing memories of the place and hopes for its future. Says Doug:
As a child of this region who spent birthdays there, as a previous employee with his name on the wall in the entertainment department, as a man who met his wife there, and as a father who can't wait to take his daughter there again, this makes me so happy!!!Recalls TC:
I went there to trip shrooms and wonder before going to the mountains.Suggests Joseph:
I really hope they do a live-action version of the South Park episode as part of the entertainment.Offers Russell:
I love Casa Bonita. If they can fix the food, the place will be epic for another twenty years.Responds John:
After the amount of money they spent, the food better be good and it should be epic for another fifty years.Notes Arianna:
Excited to see the grand opening! From what I've read, they have gutted and remodeled the inside to remove all the mold, put in new ventilation, a new directing chef and a completely revamped menu, as well as remodeled kitchen. I don't know how they're going to manage the visitor capacity, but it's going to be a lot different from the food poisoning mecca of old.Adds Jo:
I'm sorry it's been closed for so long, but if Casa Bonita starts serving good food, it's worth the wait.Suggests Richard:
People who make fun of the "horrible food" are absolutely hilarious. Why are you going to a place that has a high-school kid dressed as a ape jumping off a cliff into the water as your entertainment if your palate is so refined? Let me guess, when you go to Chuckie Cheese you fully expect Gordon Ramsay to prepare your pepperoni lovers pizza as well.Says Jared:
The grand opening of this restaurant is going to make the line at In-N-Out when it opened look average. I can’t wait, but there’s no way I’m going for the first three months.And Kevin concludes:
You think the lines were long when we were kids? Just imagine what it'll be now! Everyone who loved it then is just waiting for it again. However, we "kids" now have bad knees, some food allergies and gastric sensitivity; we need readers to see the menu, and may have dived off a cliff or two ourselves while experiencing a lot of life's challenges. I think I'll call and see if they are taking reservations and still show up a couple of hours or three before dinner while bringing a folding camp chair, a comfy pair of shoes with good orthotic insoles, or maybe one of those walkers with the fold-down seat that you can also put the brakes on while I wait in line chatting it up with folks making new friends and reminiscing about our Casa Bonita days gone by! Oh, if the new ownership reads this and appreciates it, get a hold of me so I can be the first in line on opening day. Hell...let me know far enough in advance and I will even take off work and use a vacation day for this grandiose experience!What did you think of the news about Casa Bonita's reopening in May 2023? Share your memories of the pink entertainment palace and other suggestions in a comment or at [email protected]