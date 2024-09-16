 Casa Bonita Taking Reservations Starting September 16 | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Casa Bonita Will Start Taking Reservations Today

Yes, September 16 happens to be Mexican Independence Day.
September 16, 2024
Casa Bonita will start taking reservations today.
Casa Bonita will start taking reservations today. Molly Martin
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Yes, it's the day you've been waiting for: You can now attempt to make reservations for Casa Bonita. The portals to the reservation system for the pink eatertainment palace will open at 3 p.m. today, September 16, which just happens to be Mexican Independence Day.

And if you joined the Casa Bonita Founders Club — "the enchilada elite, the sopaipilla sophisticates" — you can sign on six hours earlier, at 9 a.m., to try to make reservations for October and November. Invitations to join the Founders Club were sent out on September 1 to those who'd signed up over the past eighteen months to get on the wait-for-an-invitation-to-make-a-reservation line; applications are being accepted through September 29 (and rewarded with an American Express card-like graphic).

"The Founders Club is our way of saying thank you to the Casa Bonita fans who signed up for our email list," says the Casa Bonita website. Members also receive 10 percent off at El Mercado, the restaurant's merch shop, and invites to "super-exclusive events," none of which are currently listed...beyond the early signup opportunity.

While other changes are in the offing (no more cafeteria line!), the prices remain the same: $29.99 for adults and $19.99 for kids at lunch, and $39.99 for adults (not including alcoholic beverages) and $24.99 for kids at dinner — but you no longer need to pay when you make your reservation.

Good luck.

And if you happen to get shut out, feed your hunger by catching the Casa Bonita documentary, still showing at the Alamo Drafthouse.

Editor's note: By 11 a.m. today, all Founders Club priority reservations for October and November were booked. But Casa Bonita is encouraging you to try again at 3 p.m., when the system opens to the public!
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Patricia Calhoun is editor-in-chief of Westword, the alt-weekly she co-founded in September 1977. She’s been inducted into the Colorado Press Association Hall of Fame, the Association of Alternative Newsmedia Hall of Fame and the Colorado Restaurant Association Hall of Fame. She’s also received dozens of local, state and national awards for writing, including first place for feature writing and first place for column writing with the Society of Professional Journalists. Patricia is a weekly commentator on Colorado Inside Out, PBS 12's public affairs roundtable, which has won two Emmys.
Contact: Patricia Calhoun
Every Opening and Closing This Week: Five New Places to Eat and Drink

Openings & Closings

Every Opening and Closing This Week: Five New Places to Eat and Drink

By Molly Martin
New Hibachi Spot Heats Up Denver With Sizzling Plates

Recommended

New Hibachi Spot Heats Up Denver With Sizzling Plates

By Sara Rosenthal
Southern Chain Chicken Salad Chick Makes Its Denver Area Debut

Fast Food

Southern Chain Chicken Salad Chick Makes Its Denver Area Debut

By Molly Martin
Johnson's Station Debuts in Original Johnson’s Corner Gas Building This Weekend

Openings & Closings

Johnson's Station Debuts in Original Johnson’s Corner Gas Building This Weekend

By Chris Marhevka
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation