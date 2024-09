Casa Bonita will start taking reservations today.

Yes, it's the day you've been waiting for: You can now attempt to make reservations for Casa Bonita . The portals to the reservation system for the pink eatertainment palace will open at 3 p.m. today, September 16, which just happens to be Mexican Independence Day.And if you joined the Casa Bonita Founders Club — "the enchilada elite, the sopaipilla sophisticates" — you can sign on six hours earlier, at 9 a.m., to try to make reservations for October and November. Invitations to join the Founders Club were sent out on September 1 to those who'd signed up over the past eighteen months to get on the wait-for-an-invitation-to-make-a-reservation line; applications are being accepted through September 29 (and rewarded with an American Express card-like graphic)."The Founders Club is our way of saying thank you to the Casa Bonita fans who signed up for our email list," says the Casa Bonita website . Members also receive 10 percent off at El Mercado, the restaurant's merch shop, and invites to "super-exclusive events," none of which are currently listed...beyond the early signup opportunity.While other changes are in the offing (no more cafeteria line!), the prices remain the same: $29.99 for adults and $19.99 for kids at lunch, and $39.99 for adults (not including alcoholic beverages) and $24.99 for kids at dinner — but you no longer need to pay when you make your reservation.Good luck.And if you happen to get shut out, feed your hunger by catching the Casa Bonita documentary , still showing at the Alamo Drafthouse.