Casa Bonita will start taking reservations today.

Yes, it's the day you've been waiting for: You can now attempt to make reservations for Casa Bonita. The portals to the reservation system for the pink eatertainment palace will open at 3 p.m. today, September 16, which just happens to be Mexican Independence Day.
And if you joined the Casa Bonita Founders Club — "the enchilada elite, the sopaipilla sophisticates" — you can sign on six hours earlier, at 9 a.m., to try to make reservations for October and November. Invitations to join the Founders Club were sent out on September 1 to those who'd signed up over the past eighteen months to get on the wait-for-an-invitation-to-make-a-reservation line; applications are being accepted through September 29 (and rewarded with an American Express card-like graphic).
"The Founders Club is our way of saying thank you to the Casa Bonita fans who signed up for our email list," says the Casa Bonita website. Members also receive 10 percent off at El Mercado, the restaurant's merch shop, and invites to "super-exclusive events," none of which are currently listed...beyond the early signup opportunity.
While other changes are in the offing (no more cafeteria line!), the prices remain the same: $29.99 for adults and $19.99 for kids at lunch, and $39.99 for adults (not including alcoholic beverages) and $24.99 for kids at dinner — but you no longer need to pay when you make your reservation.
Good luck.
And if you happen to get shut out, feed your hunger by catching the Casa Bonita documentary, still showing at the Alamo Drafthouse.
Editor's note: By 11 a.m. today, all Founders Club priority reservations for October and November were booked. But Casa Bonita is encouraging you to try again at 3 p.m., when the system opens to the public!