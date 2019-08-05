Celebrate National Farmers' Market Week With Swag and Food

We're about halfway through the 2019 farmers' market season in Colorado, and to celebrate all things local and wholesome, at the various Boulder County Farmers' Markets this week you can pick up a T-shirt, tote or hat from your favorite vendors while grabbing your lettuce and bright-yellow summer squash.

That's because August 4 to 11 is National Farmers' Market week, and for a limited time, the vendors at the BCFM markets — who usually only sell stuff they grow or make — can hawk merchandise, as well. Now you can proudly sport your love for your favorite farms and vendors all year long. Here's a short list of what will be available; we didn't talk to every seller (there's well over 100 of them), so expect to see even more goodies than the ones we picked.

EXPAND Shirts for sale at the Union Station ACRES farm stand. Linnea Covington

Head to the Union Station Farmers' Market on Saturday, August 10, where shirts and hats from ACRES at Warren Tech will be sold. Mile High Fungi will also be there hawking the dark-gray tees, vees and tanks you see the stand workers wearing every weekend sporting the company logo and mushroom illustration. If you're a fan of McCauley Family Farm's fermented peppers, make sure to hit up Union Station to get the farm's Picaflor live-culture hot sauce tee.

Get a lavender shirt in honor of this lavender skin care company. Colorado Aromatics

At the Saturday Boulder and Longmont markets, you can find brilliant purple-hued shirts from lavender grower Colorado Aromatics. Each shirt runs $15 and comes in medium and large. Aspen Moon Farm will be at these two spots with gear, too, as well as Boulder's Wednesday market (August 7 from 4 to 8 p.m.) and Lafayette's Thursday setup (August 8 from 4 to 8 p.m.). While you pick up one of this farm's T-shirts sporting a clever veggie pun, grab some beautiful tomatoes, too.

EXPAND Picaflor hot sauce shirts will be available. McCauley Family Farms

Another way to celebrate National Farmers' Market Week is by signing up for a special breakfast on Saturday, August 10, at 7:30 a.m. on the plaza outside Union Station. Hosted by the Chef's Council, the lineup includes chefs Paul Reilly (Beast & Bottle and Coperta), Alex Seidel (Fruition and Mercantile), Jen Jasinski (Crafted Concepts), Nick Kayser (Secret Sauce), Sheila Lucero (Jax's Fish House) and Ian Wortham (Tavernetta). Expect a family-style meal complete with mocktails, all showcasing what's fresh and delicious that morning. Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

EXPAND Join the crown at the Union Station Farmers' Market this week. Linnea Covington

And to keep you going to the Boulder County Farmers' Markets even when it's not National Farmers' Market Week, enter the organization's Instagram contest by tagging your photos with #LoveMyMarket for a chance to win BCFM market bucks for a whole year. Even if you don't buy swag this week, there's plenty of great produce, meat and artisan goods, all made right here in Colorado.