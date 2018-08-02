Know Your Farmer: Celebrate Tomato Season With Aspen Moon

Tomato season has finally launched at a farmers' market near you, and it's been a long time coming. At least it has for the owners of Aspen Moon Farm in Longmont, who began growing heirloom tomato plants back in April. (What you've probably seen so far are early-season hybrids, hothouse tomatoes and out-of-state fruit.)

"Tomatoes take a long time and are prone to a lot of problems," says Erin Dreistadt, who owns the biodynamic and organic farm with her husband, Jason Griffith. "They take a lot of tender love and care."

An heirloom tomato sneakily plucked by a little hand. It's almost ripe, and he did get to take it home. Linnea Covington

Erin Dreistadt, co-owner of Aspen Moon Farm. Linnea Covington

On of the workers at Aspen Moon Farm harvesting heirloom tomatoes. Linnea Covington

Aspen Moon Farm grows around thirty types of tomatoes, including cherry, heirloom and paste varieties — also known as cooking tomatoes — such as Roma and San Marzano. The plants are grown from the farm's own seeds, which are sprouted in small starts before either being planted in soil or sold to would-be gardeners in late spring.