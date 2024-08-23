 Champagne Tiger Opens in Former Tom's Diner on East Colfax | Westword
Champagne Tiger Brings the Bubbles to Former Tom's Diner on East Colfax

Expect “bougie rowdy” energy, drag brunches and a sprawling patio with Palm Springs vibes.
August 23, 2024
Oysters and more are on the menu at Colfax's newest restaurant.
Oysters and more are on the menu at Colfax's newest restaurant. Holden Kudla

The words “caviar,” “champagne” and “Colfax” may all start with the letter “C,” but such fancy fabulousness has historically been in short supply along the avenue that Playboy (allegedly) called “the longest, wickedest street in America.”

All that changes tomorrow, though, when Champagne Tiger hosts its grand opening in the former Tom’s Diner on one of the street’s grittiest blocks.

After owner Tom Messina’s protracted battle with historic preservationists, his beloved 24/7 Googie-style diner had a brief turn as Tom’s Starlight, but the 1970s Palm Springs cocktail vibe couldn’t go the distance. Enter Champagne Tiger, where owner and general manager Chris Donato hopes to re-create the success of the popular pop-ups, drag brunches and other events he’s hosted since 2021 at spots such as the Bindery, Clayton Hotel & Members Club and Sunday Vinyl.

Donato — who’s had stints with Frasca Hospitality Group and Pizzeria Locale — says he's bringing the “bougie rowdy” energy of his pop-ups to the new brick-and-mortar.

Drawing from both French bistro staples and American diner classics, Champagne Tiger’s menu includes omelets and oysters, cheeseburgers and perfectly roasted chicken. And about that caviar: Sunday’s drag brunches, which Donato promises will be “Denver’s most luxurious,” will offer a tater tot waffle, loaded like a baked potato with bacon, sour cream and cheese, or “Royale,” which includes crème fraîche, chives and “an abundant amount of caviar.”
click to enlarge green booths in a restaurant
Owner Chris Donato hopes these booths will soon be full.
Courtesy Champagne Tiger
Abundant caviar is all well and good, but Donato — who lives with husband Jeff Yeatman a mere two blocks from the restaurant — wants to make sure Champagne Tiger stays true to its neighborhood roots. "I think our concept honors this space, honors this neighborhood, and hopefully will be something that kind of fits for everybody, because Colfax is its own place.

Donato says Champagne Tiger's catchphrase is "celebrate everyday," and he also plans to have offerings that put everyday celebrations within reach. "We're focused on value," he notes. "A neighborhood restaurant — a great one — needs to be priced accordingly. So we want to make sure that people can come in here once a week, maybe twice a week."

Regarding some of Colfax's more colorful residents, Donato says the door is open. "As long as you're a paying guest and you're behaving yourself, every single person is welcome in this restaurant. It's supposed to be a place people can come often and think of as a home. A safe space ... not only queer-friendly, but queer-owned, where anyone can come in and celebrate."
click to enlarge an outdoor patio
The patio can accommodate groups from 20 to 245.
Courtesy Champagne Tiger
The entertainment will definitely be celebratory. Every Wednesday, Champagne Tiger will host a pasta and cabaret night, with a three-course meal featuring housemade pasta for $39, with Buddy Bravo behind the baby grand and vocalists Rich Ramos and Anastasia Krystals belting out tunes. There will be two seatings for the weekly Sunday drag brunch, with performances from the House of Misdemeanor.

Champagne Tiger has attracted some of the area's top talent in the kitchen and behind the bar. Chef de cuisine Anna Alspaugh is a veteran of Frasca, while Jon Coklyat and Anna Hood have slung drinks at Jovanina's, the Electric Cure and Avanti, to name a few. Their cocktail program includes a number of fun but fresh classics, among them espresso martinis and Old Fashioneds on tap.

Reservations are accepted via Tock for inside seating. The Palm Springs-worthy patio, an addition that was made when the place became Tom's Starlight, is first-come, first-served, and will also be available for buy-outs and special events.

Champagne Tiger is located at 601 East Colfax Avenue and is open from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 4:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit champagnetiger.com.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
