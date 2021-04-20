Charcoal Bistro Is Closing and Will Donate April 22 Sales to Employees

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Charcoal Bistro has been a steady neighborhood presence at 1028 South Gaylord Street since it opened in October 2016, the eatery just announced that Saturday, April 24, will be its last day in business.

Charcoal Bistro opened under chef Patrik Landberg (who has since departed) as an offshoot of his original restaurant, Charcoal, at 43 West Ninth Avenue in the Golden Triangle. The two establishments shared polished cuisine and a welcoming, neighborhood vibe, but the bistro specialized in a modern American style as a counterpoint to Charcoal's more European and Scandinavian fare — much of it cooked over Japanese-style oak charcoal grills.

Over the past four years, Charcoal Bistro has also earned a reputation as a destination for vegan diners, with regular plant-based menu options and occasional multi-course vegan chef's dinners.

Thursday, April 22, has been designated as Employee Appreciation Day, so it will be a good time for regulars to return and show a little love for the Charcoal Bistro staff. "All sales for the day will be split evenly among our staff," the restaurant explains in an email. "Come in, go big and support the people who brought you such great food and service!"

Charcoal Bistro is also honoring its commitment to Denver Restaurant Week, and will be serving a special menu on April 23 and April 24 before closing for good.

General manager Matthew DeGennaro, who started at Charcoal in July 2016 before moving over to Charcoal Bistro, says that the space is slated to become a furniture showroom rather than another restaurant. He notes that the ownership chose a good time to close for its employees, since many Denver restaurants are staffing up and there are plenty of available positions throughout the city.

The original Charcoal opened in 2011 and closed in January 2018. That space was briefly Ad Hominem and is now home to Cook Street School of Culinary Arts.

Visit Charcoal Bistro this week — especially on Thursday! — from 4 to 9 p.m. through Saturday. Call 303-953-8718 or hit up the restaurant's website for details.