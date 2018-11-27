 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Vegan ravioli at Charcoal Bistro's vegan dinner seriesEXPAND
Vegan ravioli at Charcoal Bistro's vegan dinner series
Charcoal Bistro

This Washington Park Bistro Is Getting in the Vegan Spirit With Dinner Series

Kristen Kuchar | November 27, 2018 | 7:59am
AA

Charcoal Bistro’s vegan dinner series has been welcomed with praise from both plant-based eaters and traditional diners. The Washington Park New American restaurant doesn't typically serve vegan items on its contemporary, seasonal menu, but when executive chef Patrik Landberg learned that one of his cook’s girlfriend was vegan, they started tossing around the idea of doing a vegan dinner at the bistro.

"Fish" fry at Charcoal Bistro's vegan dinner seriesEXPAND
"Fish" fry at Charcoal Bistro's vegan dinner series
Charcoal Bistro

“After doing vegan dinners a couple of times, we got a kick out of doing vegan food,” says Landberg. 

Past multi-course dinners were organized by a theme (beyond being meat- and dairy-free) – Asian and Fall Harvest, for example. Some of the favorites include bao buns with hoisin-glazed mushrooms and pickled cucumber; ramen with plant-based egg in a creamy vegetable broth; spinach and mushroom ravioli with black garlic sauce; a Swedish fish fry with tartar sauce, fingerling potatoes, and fresh herbs; and a chile relleno with pumpkin hash and pico de gallo.

Dessert hasn’t been an afterthought, by any means. Sweet options have included an apple tart with coconut ice cream and candied pecans; mochi with taro, sake, ginger, and mint; and a molten chocolate cake with drunken cherry gelato.

Landberg explains that it really isn’t much different cooking without meat and dairy. It just comes down to making substitutions and not necessarily just thinking what vegan food they can make.

“We always start writing a menu that we would like to eat, and then figure out how to make it vegan,” he explains. “The inspiration is good and healthy food, and not just fake chicken.”

A carrot dish at Charcoal Bistro's vegan dinner series.EXPAND
A carrot dish at Charcoal Bistro's vegan dinner series.
Charcoal Bistro

Landberg says the feedback has been extremely positive, with people wanting to come back for more chef's dinners.

The Winter Provisions Vegan Dinner will take place on Thursday, December 6, from 5 to 9 p.m. The four-course dinner will start out with an alcohol-free "flu shot" cold pressed juice. The first course will be pumpkin ravioli in brown butter with sage and hazelnuts, followed by a beluga lentil red chile soup with jalapeño and “bacon” dust. Next up are potato pancakes with “caviar,” dill ranch dressing and fresh herbs. It all ends with Death by Chocolate ala Tom: almond milk pot de crème, truffles and cookies. The cost is $37 per person.

Charcoal Bistro is located at 1028 South Gaylord Street. Call 303-953-8718 for reservations, or visit charcoalbistro.com for more information.

 
Kristen Kuchar is a Colorado writer covering craft beer, food and travel. For Westword, she explores vegan dining and the state's artisan beverages such as cider and mead.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: