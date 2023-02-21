Alpacas Are the Brand Ambassadors for This Ecuadorian Agave Spirit Brand With a Big Mission

A few years ago, Eliot Logan-Hines was selling an esoteric mezcal out of his garage in Quito, Ecuador. Now he's parading a small herd of alpacas around the American West. The one thing these two most uncommon activities have in commfjanon: Logan-Hines's passionate promotion of miske, an agave distillate from Ecuador that he's hoping to resurrect locally in the spirit’s homeland while also propelling it toward global recognition though his liquor brand, Chawar.
On Saturday, February 25, from 3 to 6 p.m., Logan-Hines will host the second annual Alpaca Spring Fling event at Señor Bear (3301 Tejon Street) to promote Chawar and the culture it represents. The event is free to attend.
The alpacas come from Logan Hines's ranch in Taos, and he says they are legitimate brand ambassadors, albeit very cute ones. “They, just like Chawar miske, are from the Andean landscape, and especially in Ecuador," he explains. "That distribution of having llamas and alpacas is very much disappearing. So it’s also about that idea of tapping into the ancestral traditions and what used to be in our landscape and sort of bring that to the consumers as they drink.”
Chawar can be found in bars and restaurants in Colorado, as well as a few other select U.S. markets, including Florida, New York and Texas. Recently, Chawar has been incorporated into the cocktail list at Hotel Jerome in Aspen; featured at pop-up events at agave-centric concepts such as Bruto and Senõr Bear; and even hosted its own 4/20 event, dubbed Let’s Alpaca Bowl.
There are big plans for this small startup. The path to Chawar began on a five-acre farm in Costa Rica that Logan-Hines bought when he was 21 and had little money and no Spanish-language skills. He explains that his time working with local coffee growers for several years and analyzing the agricultural and economic struggles they face was a life-changing experience. After that, he promoted new agricultural techniques and focused his energy on local reforestation efforts to rejuvenate the land and reduce its long dependency on coffee production. In 2008, he entered grad school at Yale on a full-ride scholarship in the environmental management program, and later worked with climate change groups at the United Nations. But he says he grew disenchanted with the UN’s system of simply distributing money to encourage countries to lower their emissions.
Again, Logan-Hines had a new perspective to an ingrained problem. “I got really into this idea of Indigenous knowledge of plants and how we can tap into this knowledge about how these people have been taking care of the earth for thousands of years, and what if we could create a market for that in a way that would support Indigenous people?" he poses.
While Logan-Hines may be presenting new concepts on a conservation level, the spirit of miske itself has deep cultural roots in Ecuador. Miske is made from sap collected from the heart of the agave Americana, which grows in the highlands of Ecuador and takes up to fifteen years before reaching maturity. In the native Quechua language, this sap is called chawarmishki, which means “raw” and “sweet,” and lends Chawar its name.
Andean women have long played a leading role in miske’s production by trekking the mountainous terrain to collect the sap before open-air fermenting and distilling the liquid into a higher-proof spirit. As part of the Chawar project, Logan-Hines helped establish Ecuador’s first all-women harvesting cooperative, called Mishkita (which is, again, derived from the word chawarmishki).The co-op’s intention is to create a perpetual support system for the producers coming from within their community and beyond his own involvement.
Logan-Hines says that commoditizing a crop in a sustainable way is one objective, but organizing a cooperative that directly benefits the producers as the brand grows is a main priority with Chawar. “I really wanted [the women] to be organized so that in the future, they’re going to be solid enough to make sure that they don’t get taken advantage of and that they can make money off of their knowledge and their plans," he explains.
Chawar is nothing short of an ambitious project for Logan-Hines as he works to locally resurrect an agave spirit from its lost history in Ecuador while simultaneously launching it into the international market. He’s looking to transform an entire region's perception on forestry and agriculture while building systematic support for the people and communities behind miske. It’s a lot for an agave spirit brand pushed by alpaca pop-up parties, but Logan-Hines says his idea of success, and the brand’s intention, is a bit more serious.
“I would love to see [how] this could really transform the way agriculture is done in these dry, arid areas of the Andes Mountains and really create value for that whole ecosystem," he concludes. "My big goal is that we become Ecuador’s national spirit, to give life and support to these women, to really give life to this tradition.”