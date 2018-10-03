BorraCho Tacos Takes Over in Place of Relocating Cho77

Cho77, which opened in the spring of 2015 at 42 South Broadway, will be taking a brief hiatus before reopening in a new format next to its sibling restaurant, ChoLon Modern Asian, on the 16th Street Mall. But chef/restaurateur Lon Symensma and his team aren't giving up the prime Broadway real estate. Instead, they're expanding the BorraCho Tacos concept from its fast-casual beginnings at Avanti Food & Beverage to a full-service cantina with a bigger menu.

Symensma says the Broadway strip between Alameda and Second avenues has evolved into a casual nightlife zone over the past several years, so he thinks tacos and tequila will be a better fit for the neighborhood. And he also says he expects Cho77 to blossom as an all-day eatery (think breakfast dim sum as well as greatest hits from the restaurant's original menu) for downtown denizens in search of a quick bite to complement ChoLon's high-end appeal when it reopens at the end of the year.

EXPAND Avocado fries with chipotle aioli. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Shrimp ceviche. Mark Antonation

EXPAND Goat makes these quesadillas unique. Mark Antonation

EXPAND The new BorraCho Tacos sign is up on Broadway. Mark Antonation

Chef Kevin Chu has been with Symensma for several years, working at both ChoLon and Concourse (in Stapleton) before being tapped to head the BorraCho team, in part because of his upbringing in the midst of the global Los Angeles street-food scene. Some of that influence can be seen on the new menu, which includes a Korean BBQ taco and another called the Tipsy Thai, made with shrimp satay and sriracha mayo.