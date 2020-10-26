Chicken Rebel Is Now Selling Sweet and Boozy Pies

Chicken Rebel founder Lydie Lovett has a couple of things in common with the musical Sweeney Todd: Her last name is the same as that of infamous baker Mrs. Lovett, who finds a diabolical way to hide Sweeney Todd's murders, and like the character, she's also selling pies.

Fortunately, Chicken Rebel's pies are of the sweet, not savory, variety, so you won't need to worry about dubious sourcing. Lovett just launched her take-and-bake pie side hustle as a way for her chicken sandwich eatery to bring in a little extra dough during what's expected to be a slow winter for restaurants.

And the timing couldn't be better: With Thanksgiving just around the corner, we're all looking forward to a good slice of pie.

"I did a lot of baking before I got into the chicken business," says Lovett. "My British grandmother would bake her own bread and desserts so I picked up the passion for it at an early age."

Named Mrs. Lovett's Boozy Pies (as a nod to Sweeney Todd), the new dessert business allows customers to pre-order on Mondays (starting November 2) for Thursday pick-up, or on Wednesdays for Saturday pick-up. These are single-sized pies, so you can eat the whole thing yourself or split it with someone you really love. The five-inch pies are $12.50 each and come in several spirited flavors: spiced-rum pumpkin, Old Fashioned pecan, mulled-wine apple, cherry boozy vanilla and Bailey's cheesecake.

They're all made in Chicken Rebel's kitchen to be taken home and baked, so time your pick-up for when you're craving a chicken sandwich and loaded tots, too, to kill two birds with one stone. Call 720-710-6620 to order during business hours Monday or Wednesday (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.), then grab your pies at 3618 Tejon Street on Thursday or Saturday.