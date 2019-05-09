Chicken Rebel Plans Temporary Roost at Avanti

Chicken Rebel is about to make a big flap in one of Denver's most popular food halls. The chicken sandwich food truck launched by Lydie Lovett in 2017 will settle in at Avanti Food & Beverage for a four-month stint beginning in early June.

Lovett founded Chicken Rebel as a food stand in San Diego, but moved to Denver to take advantage of the city's food-truck scene. She's been selling sandwiches, tots and other fare at Finn's Manor for more than a year, and is also working on opening a brick-and-mortar Chicken Rebel at 3622 Tejon Street, next door to Mythology Distillery.

EXPAND Lydie Lovett is growing her Chicken Rebel flock. Courtesy Chicken Rebel

Avanti, at 3200 Pecos Street, is just a few blocks from the upcoming Chicken Rebel location, so Lovett says it's a good opportunity to get to know the neighbors and introduce them to her food. "We also love the fact that Avanti is open day and night and is family friendly, as it allows us to test out new dishes and serve new customers," she added in a message from Avanti.

Lovett will be serving her signature fried chicken sandwiches, which are cooked sous vide before being breaded and fried, as well as Nashville hot chicken, fried-chicken tacos, chicken and waffles, loaded tots and salads. There will also be meatless "Chick'n" options available for vegetarians. Chicken Rebel is taking over the space previously occupied by American Grind, which is moving to is own permanent home at 431 East Bayaud Avenue this summer.

Chicken Rebel will be open through September, with hours from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The chicken sandwich joint joins BorraCho Tacos, Bistro Georgette, Brava! Pizzeria, the Rotary, Quiero Arepas and QuickFish Poke Bar in the LoHi food hall.