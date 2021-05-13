 
Chuey Fu's Closes South Broadway Location

Westword Staff | May 13, 2021 | 7:38am
The original Chuey Fu's is still open at 1131 Santa Fe Drive.EXPAND
The Chuey Fu's food truck was such a hit that it spun off not one, but two brick-and-mortar locations. But now the Chuey Fu's outpost at 2950 South Broadway has reached the end of the road.

"We are sad to announce our Englewood location is now permanently closed," Chuey Fu's just announced on Instagram. "Look out for the food truck in your neighborhood or come out to our Denver location for all your favorite Latin Asian Goodness!"

In the early 2010s, Joe Knoblich decided he was tired of "working for the man," he told Westword, so he found a food truck in California, drove it back to Colorado and set it up as Chuey Fu's, a Latin-Asian mashup of street tacos that quickly became a regular at Civic Center Eats and a favorite on the craft brewery circuit, for both its food and its artcentric attitude.

Knoblich opened his first brick-and-mortar in 2016 at 1131 Santa Fe Drive, in a space that was formerly Nate's Crown Liquors, and later added the South Broadway spot.

The truck is still rolling, and the Santa Fe location is still serving. Find out more here.

