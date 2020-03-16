Denver Closing All Bars and Restaurants to Onsite Business Until May 11

Denver bars and restaurants have been scrambling to keep revenue coming in as coronavirus concerns have prevented people from dining out at local establishments in recent days. But eating out will no longer be a possibility after today: Delivery and takeout will be the only options for the next eight weeks, based on new guidelines from the City of Denver.

Mayor Michael Hancock just announced that all bars and restaurants are to close to the public as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, and remain closed through May 11, 2020. Food delivery and takeout will still be allowed, however, and many restaurants, bars and breweries have already taken steps to implement these services. Other establishments are encouraging buying gift cards now that you can use once they're able to reopen. The mayor did leave open the possibility that the restrictions will be lifted sooner, if conditions improve significantly before May 11.

Here's a list of the new services we know of right now; if you don't see it here, call your favorite places to see if their kitchens are open, or check #coloradocurbside on Instagram for the most recent announcements.:

Restaurants and Bars

Arcana

909 Walnut Street, Boulder

arcanarestaurant.com

Starting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, call the restaurant to order a pay-what-you-can meal (suggested price $20) for pick-up or delivery. Details are up now on the restaurant's Instagram page; expect menus to be rolled out on Monday, March 16.

Avanti Food & Beverage

3200 Pecos Street

avantifandb.com

Avanti shut its doors on Friday, March 13, for the weekend, but will now be closed until May 11 with other restaurants. Stay up to date on the food hall's Facebook page.

The Bindery

1817 Central Street

thebinderydenver.com

"We've always had great take-away options in our market for lunch, from salads to croissant sandwiches, baguettes, dips, and more," the Bindery says. "In light of providing the same great Bindery quality you've come to know and love during these uncertain times, we're expanding our Bindery Take Away program to include same-day breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner take away. Pick up at the market counter or we can bring it to you curbside. Delivery to the Centric LoHi building lobby is complimentary." See the restaurant's online menus for details. Call 303-993-2364 by 4 p.m. for dinner pickup or delivery.

Big Red F Restaurant Group (West End Tavern, Zolo Grill, Lola Coastal Mexican, The Post Brewing Co., Jax Fish House and Centro Mexican Kitchen)

All locations

bigredf.com

All outposts of the Denver/Boulder restaurant group will offer curbside pick-up starting Monday, March 16.

Broadway Market

950 Broadway

broadwaymarketdenver.com

The Market and all its tenants closed on March 13. See details on its Instagram page, @broadwaymarketdenver.

Bull & Bush

4700 East Cherry Creek Drive South

bullandbush.com

The 49-year-old brewpub has closed its doors without pickup or delivery options.

Cart-Driver

LoHi and RiNo locations

cart-driver.com

The two casual pizza joints are closing the doors to in-house dining effective Monday, March 16, until further notice. However, it will be offering phone orders with curbside pick-up; keep up to date on its Instagram pages, @cart_driver and @cart_driver_lohi.

Illegal Pete's

All locations

illegalpetes.com

All of the company's locations will close effective Monday, March 16, without pickup or delivery options. Updates are on Facebook and Instagram.

Mason's Dumpling Shop

9655 East Montview Avenue, Aurora

masonsdumplingshop.com

The hotly anticipated L.A. import will delay its debut, which was scheduled for Wednesday, March 18. Visit @masonsdumplingshop_co for updates and info regarding previously existing reservations. The restaurant had taken reservations for two weeks of soft openings that were supposed to begin this Wednesday, but those have been canceled.

Middleman/Misfit Snackbar

3401 East Colfax Avenue

Middleman is closed, but its kitchen, Misfit Snackbar is offering curbside pickup from 5 to 9 p.m. Visit Misfit's Instagram page to see a menu, then call or text your order to 201-679-7079. Chef Bo Porytko will take your food out to your car.

My Brother's Bar

2376 15th Street

mybrothersbar.com

My Brother's Bar is closed, with no takeout or delivery options.

Olivia

290 South Downing Street

oliviadenver.com

Starting Sunday, March 15, the Italian eatery is not offering dine-in service. However, a larger takeout menu will be launched Tuesday, March 17. Contact the restaurant by phone or email to order, and stay up to date by visiting @olivia_pasta.

Stanley Marketplace

2501 Dallas Street, Aurora

stanleymarketplace.com

The Stanley houses many businesses, including multiple restaurants. The ownership closed the doors to the marketplace on Sunday, March 15, but a number of the restaurants and food vendors, including Annette, Rolling Smoke, Sweet Cow Ice Cream, Comida and others, are providing takeout orders or food truck service only. For a complete list of participating businesses, visit the Stanley's Facebook page.

Sam's No. 3

All locations

samsno3.com

All Sam's outposts are currently closed, with no takeout or delivery options.

Smiley's BBQ

15800 West Colfax Avenue, Golden

720-275-4042

SmileysGolden.com

Smiley's will be taking takeout orders by phone at 720-275-4042, with pickup at a walk-up window at our downstairs kitchen, or customers can order delivery through GrubHub and UberEats Wednesday through Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Gift cards are also available.

Quiero Arepas

All locations

Both the Avanti F&B and South Pearl Street locations are closed, with no takeout or delivery options. see Quiero's Facebook page for the latest info.

Sage Restaurant Concepts launched its Keep Calm and Carry Out program, which donates $1 of every carry-out order placed to Feeding America, an organization helping local food banks respond to coronavirus. The program was initially implemented for Sage's restaurants Urban Farmer, Kachina and the Corner Office, but the company is enlisting other restaurants outside the group so help raise more money. So far, several eateries have also signed on, including Hearth & Dram, Zorba's, the Piper Inn and Steuben's Uptown. Visit the Keep Calm and Carry Out website for details.

SAME Café

2023 East Colfax Avenue

720-530-6853

soallmayeat.org

SAME (So All May Eat) is extending hours and serving to-go-meals to meet the needs of the increased number of people who are experiencing food insecurity during the COVID-19 outbreak. Meals can be picked up at the cafe, which will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to approximately 4 p.m. (until the kitchen runs out of food for the day). Visit SAME Cafe's website for information on donations and volunteer opportunities.

Tables

2267 Kearney Street

tablesonkearney.com

Tables is offering a menu of to-go dinners available for curbside pick-up for $25 per person. See the restaurant's Tables To Go web page for dinner choices and times available. Orders will need to be placed by 2 p.m. each day for dinnertime pick-up.

Taste of Thailand

2120 South Broadway

303-762-9112

tasteofthailand.net

The eatery voluntarily closed on Sunday, March 15, but will reopen for takeout orders on Thursday, March 19, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Uncle Joe's Hong Kong Bistro

891 14th Street

Uncle Joe's is accepting online or phone orders for carry-out until further notice; details are on its Instagram page, @unclejoesdenver.

Breweries and Brewpubs

Hogshead Brewery will roll out free Crowler delivery beginning March 16.

Weldwerks Brewing in Greeley, Odd13 Brewing in Lafayette, and Odell Brewing in Fort Collins have reduced hours and turned off the taps, and are now offering only packaged beer to go.

Raices Brewing is doing curbside beer pickup from a dedicated spot outside of the brewery.

The Mountain Sun Pub group, which owns the Vine Street Pub, has closed its doors and is now offering curb-side pickup of food to go.

Great Divide Brewing, Blue Moon Brewing, Our Mutual Friend Brewing, New Belgium Brewing and the Bull & Bush Pub. Our Mutual Friend are all closed.

Woods Boss Brewing will be doing Crowlers to go from the brewery and will be taking online orders at woodsbossbrewing.com.