Civic Center Eats Returns on Thursdays With a Loaded Food Truck Lineup

What are you doing for lunch today? Civic Center EATS
is back for the season, bringing food trucks and live music to Civic Center Park. This summer, the event will run on Thursdays only, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., through September.
The 2022 lineup includes these food trucks that will be there weekly:
- Arepas House
- Chuey Fu's
- El Cubanaso
- Hoja
- Las Cazuelas de Fer
- Maiz Denver
- OG Burgers
- Original by Greeks
- SAME Cafe
- Still Smokin
These food trucks will rotate spots:
- Ba-Nom-a-Nom
- Billy’s Gourmet Hot Dogs
- Bowls by KO
- California Wrap Runner
- Dude Bro Tacos
- EZ Eats
- Heckin’ Good Bubble Tea
- Mama Kabob
- Rocky Mountain Slices
- Sweet Action Ice Cream
- The Bamboo Skewer
- Eskimo Bros
click to enlarge
Barbecue sauce options.
Evan Semón Photography
New for 2022: The Civic Center Conservancy is introducing EATS for All, an initiative in partnership with Barefoot PR aimed at removing cost barriers for the event. To use the program, guests simply scan a QR code at the Civic Center Conservancy table located in the center of the park and pay what they can (via mobile or with cash) in exchange for a token that can be used at the food truck of their choice. There will also be a QR code to make donations to the fund. The Civic Center Conservancy has also waived fees for several of this year's BIPOC-owned businesses: MAIZ Denver, Las Cazuelas de Fer and Sweet Action Ice Cream.
For a taste of what you'll see at Civic Center EATS, see our slideshow of opening day on May 19
.