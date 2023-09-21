Class Is in Session at These Local Bars and Distilleries

The popularity of making cocktails at home skyrocketed in 2020 when the pandemic hit as people didn't want to give up a well-made drink, even if they couldn't venture to a bar. Some in the industry even turned the situation into a new opportunity, like experienced local bartender Matt Allen, who launched Matt’s Mixology in March of that year, leading various cocktail classes by Zoom and, eventually, adding in-person options.
Even though the days of being quarantined at home are over, many people are still interested in learning the art of cocktail creation. "In my opinion, mixology has a lot of mystery surrounding it, so it's interesting to get behind the bar and make your favorite cocktails by hand,” says Hailey Davidson, head of marketing for Mile High Spirits.
It offers a 30 minute tour of the distillery followed by a 45 minute class in which guests make three cocktails. "Since we distill all of our spirits in-house, it's a full-circle process from milling the corn to sipping a completed cocktail," Davidson adds. “Guests get to ask questions about the process from start to finish, and get involved in creating the perfect Old Fashioned." The experience is offered on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and costs $40 per person, which includes a $15 per person credit for any bottle over $30.
Deviation Distilling, explains that the inspiration to launch cocktail classes at its Dairy Block tasting room was its guests. “They knew what to do with vodka, but definitely not gin,” Wiley says. “Even as gin grows in popularity, we love to offer the classes because all of our gins are very unique from each other, and each tastes completely different when used in cocktails.”
Deviation's monthly cocktail classes, which run $55 per person, feature three seasonal cocktails — upcoming themes include Halloween, Thanksgiving and holiday cocktails. Wiley explains that some guests come for birthday parties or corporate events. Others are there to do something different while they enjoy a drink with their friends or partner. “They like the idea that they're not just sitting at a bar drinking, but there's a hands-on activity,” he says, while "people who are genuinely curious about what to do with the gin who make up about one-third of the participants."
The Cruise Room, located inside the Oxford Hotel, recently launched a cocktail class that takes place the first Thursday of every month. Guests learn how to make three different cocktails, each with a different base spirit so there is something for everyone. Sazerac, French 75 and Whiskey Sour are the three cocktails that are currently highlighted. In addition, attendees also learn a little history about the cocktail, the purpose of blending with other ingredients, and basic cocktail making techniques. Advance registration is required, and the class costs $65 per person.
Mythology Distillery, which relocated from Denver to Steamboat Springs earlier this year, offers mixology classes each Thursday. In addition to a tour that offers insight into the distillation process, students get to experiment with components like egg whites and smoke while making two cocktails. Tickets, $65, are available on Eventbrite.
At State 38 Distilling in Golden, students learn the history of the distillery, how the spirits are made, and how to make two signature cocktails. The Agave Gin Sazerac, Bourbon Apple Old Fashioned, Winter’s Kiss, Smoked Old Fashioned and Café Agave are just a few examples of upcoming cocktails that will be featured. Everyone also takes home a State 38 Distilling rocks glass and tasting glass. Tickets are $50 and a full list of upcoming classes can be found on the distillery's website.
During the two-hour cocktail class at Stranahan’s Distillery, guests learn techniques to make two cocktails: a classic whiskey cocktail and a special seasonal cocktail, with the help of a mixologist. Also included in the class is a four-part whiskey tasting, a welcome cocktail and light snacks. The distillery also offers a variety of tours and guided tastings. The class takes place every Tuesday and is $70 per person.
Downslope Distilling offers two much more in-depth options geared toward aspiring distillers: a two-day workshop for individuals looking to open a licensed distillery (starting at $600), and a three-day workshop for hobbyists that want to learn more about fermentation and distillation ($650).
The two-day course covers regulations, licensing, building codes, permits and overall operations of a distillery, as well as some basic overview of fermentation and distillation techniques. “This is an excellent choice if you already have some experience with distilling and want to acquire more information on production as well as regulations,” says chief operating officer Katie Thomas.
The three-day workshop is designed for individuals who want to learn how to make spirits. “It's ideal for beginners or those who already have some experience and are looking to take their skills to the next level,” Thomas says. Here, you can expect a more comprehensive dive into fermentation and distillation rather than regulations and permits. Students learn how to make whiskey, vodka, rum, gin and agave spirits from start to finish.