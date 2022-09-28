Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Food News

Coffee at the Point Launches GoFundMe to Reopen

September 28, 2022 12:48PM

Coffee at the Point has been closed since late July.
Coffee at the Point has been closed since late July. Courtesy of Coffee at the Point
After closing Coffee at the Point in late July, owner Ryan Cobbins has launched a GoFundMe campaign with the hope of raising over $56,000 to reopen his spot at 710 East 26th Avenue in Five Points.

Says Cobbins, "I've had so many people in my ear: 'Where are we going to meet now that Coffee at the Point is closed?' And so I think back to all the good things that have happened out of that coffee shop."

When he closed the 3,000-square-foot Coffee at the Point, Cobbins cited staffing issues, rising business costs and a lawsuit filed by former business partner Matthew Burkett that he says has cost around $10,000 in attorney's fees so far.

Burkett is the investor and developer behind the FlyFisher Group, which has bought up properties and invested in businesses, including Coffee at the Point, throughout Five Points, Denver's historic Black neighborhood. Cobbins has sued a handful of Five Points businesses besides Coffee at the Point, mainly over alleged contract violations. Business owners have since gone public with their criticisms of Burkett and assert that he's been hurting, not helping, the neighborhood.

"All of a sudden, a couple days ago, I got a message from Matthew that he wanted to meet Monday. Come next Tuesday, I'll have a little better idea of where things are," Cobbins says, adding that he's hoping for an "amicable resolution" to the dispute.

"I think where our neighborhood is at right now is regardless of whatever things Matthew did, it's really time to turn the page, turn the corner. I'd rather focus on what we can do in the future. There's a lot of opportunity in Five Points," Cobbins says.
click to enlarge
Ryan Cobbins hopes to reopen Coffee at the Point.
Coffee at the Point
The GoFundMe, which went live on September 21, has already raised more than $8,000 toward the requested goal of $56,052 goal. According to Cobbins, the donations will go toward overdue rent, labor expenses, inventory, repair and maintenance, cleaning expenses and resuming contracts with vendors. He says he hopes to reopen the coffee shop by the end of October; back in July, he said he was targeting a reopening in mid-September.

Cobbins began writing a business plan for Coffee at the Point in February 2010, ultimately opening his spot that November. "Here's this Black guy, and there's not a whole lot of Black folks in coffee, that did not know a thing about coffee, and in nine months, eight months, opened up," he recalls.

Talking about Coffee at the Point, Cobbins gets nostalgic. "I'm reminded of the graduation party that the husband requested because his wife spent about a year and a half to two years doing her dissertation," he says. "I'm thinking about the folks who had their engagement party at Coffee at the Point because he met her for the first time in the back living room area over a cup of coffee."

He's hopeful that Coffee at the Point can soon resume that role in the community and be an anchor business of Five Points for years to come.

"I'd love it to remain a place where people can go to get things done, where people can go to study," he says. "I prefer that over it turning into another bar or another place or space where people can't advance their own careers."
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Conor McCormick-Cavanagh is a staff writer at Westword, where he covers a range of beats, including local politics, immigration and homelessness. He previously worked as a journalist in Tunisia and loves to talk New York sports.
Contact: Conor McCormick-Cavanagh

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation