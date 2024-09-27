 Colfax Breakfast Favorite Fox Run Cafe Closing in October | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

One of Denver's Best Breakfast Spots Is Closing in October

After opening in the midst of the pandemic dining shutdowns, Fox Run Cafe has had a very successful run.
September 27, 2024
Some favorites from Fox Run Cafe, including its banana bread.
Some favorites from Fox Run Cafe, including its banana bread. Molly Martin
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

"I'm just ready for something new," says Lucien Reichert, who opened Fox Run Cafe, a small breakfast spot at 3550 East Colfax Avenue, in March 2020, right before restaurants were forced to close indoor dining because of the pandemic.

He and his team made it through that uncertain time, though, and in the nearly five years since, they've earned a lot of loyal fans. In 2022, Fox Run Cafe was Westword's Best of Denver pick for Best Brunch, an honor it snagged with such dishes as griddled banana bread with honey butter, fried chicken biscuit sandwiches, perfect fried potatoes and a damn good burger.

"I'm so satisfied with what I've done," says Reichert. And on September 26, he announced that Fox Run Cafe will close after service on October 21.

"I feel super lucky, because it's not like I'm sitting here saying I'm going bankrupt or having major landlord problems," he adds. "The lease was up and it was like, do you want to sign on for five more years? ... There are just things in my personal life I want to take care of, and I want to explore other opportunities."

While the restaurant is consistently busy, its small size made it difficult to turn a profit. Taking care of his employees has been important to Reichert, but with razor-thin margins, "I haven't really been able to pay myself," he notes, adding that he's ready for a break from the constant attention required to run a small business.
click to enlarge front of a white brick building
Fox Run Cafe had a nearly five-year run on East Colfax.
Mark Antonation
He's also concerned about how the upcoming construction on East Colfax Avenue for a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line will affect businesses in the area. "We've dealt with construction on Colfax over the years, and it just destroys us," he says.

Fox Run's neighbor across the street, Steve's Snappin' Dogs, is also set to close soon — its last day is October 19.

The two losses are big ones for the neighborhood, and Reichert hopes other independent operators can step in to add more vibrancy to that stretch of the storied street.

Sharing the news with his employees was tough, Reichert admits, but they all agreed to stay on until the end. "My staff has been unreal," he says, adding that he's glad he could offer them plenty of notice about the closure so they can collect four more paychecks while looking for new positions.

Giving customers the chance to enjoy one more meal at Fox Run was important, too. "I told the staff, let's do a grand closing and have people come in and say goodbye," says Reichert. "I love Fox Run, I love this community and I love the restaurant industry. I'm just ready for a break."

While we'll miss Fox Run, Reichert is offering a consolation prize: He says he'll be sharing a home-cooking version of the restaurant's banana bread recipe so that guests can re-create that favorite long after Fox Run says goodbye.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Molly Martin has been the Food & Drink editor at Westword since 2021. Prior to joining the staff, Molly reported on the Denver dining scene for more than a decade and contributed to Thrillist. At Westword, Molly monitors restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on Denver-area food news and trends. She also publishes such annual lists as Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the yearly Best of Denver edition. In 2023, she was recognized with the Colorado Restaurant Association's Outstanding Media Professional award.
Contact: Molly Martin
Steve's Snappin' Dogs Closing After Nearly Two Decades on Colfax

Openings & Closings

Steve's Snappin' Dogs Closing After Nearly Two Decades on Colfax

By Molly Martin
Three Colorado Spots Make NYT List of America's Fifty Best Restaurants

Food & Drink News

Three Colorado Spots Make NYT List of America's Fifty Best Restaurants

By Molly Martin
Brooklyn-Born Roberta's Brings Pizza and More to Urban Cowboy Public House

Openings & Closings

Brooklyn-Born Roberta's Brings Pizza and More to Urban Cowboy Public House

By Molly Martin
Hot Topic: How the Mosco Family Created a Green Chile Dynasty

Food & Drink News

Hot Topic: How the Mosco Family Created a Green Chile Dynasty

By Catie Cheshire
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation