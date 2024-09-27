 Steve's Snappin' Dogs Closing After Two Decades on Colfax | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Steve's Snappin' Dogs Closing After Nearly Two Decades on Colfax

There are a few weeks left to get your fix.
September 27, 2024
Steve Ballas opened his hot dog joint near the Bluebird Theater in 2006.
Steve Ballas opened his hot dog joint near the Bluebird Theater in 2006. Molly Martin
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

After nearly twenty years, dozens of awards, multiple television appearances and a whole lot of hot dogs, an East Colfax staple is set to close on October 19.

Steve and Linda Ballas opened Steve's Snappin' Dogs on the corner of Colfax and Monroe back in 2006 and quickly made a big impression, winning Best New Store on Colfax in that year's Best of Denver. Now, there's a large "store closing" sign hanging on the front of 3525 East Colfax Avenue and handwritten a sign on the door that says, "Our super staff, Linda and I thank all of you, our great guests, for a great twenty years."

"Colfax Avenue is hot — hot dog," reads the Westword award description. "You may have seen Steve and Linda Ballas before, in their popular, dog-slinging pooch coach at farmers' markets and other outdoor events around town, or at the Corporate Deli, which they used to run downtown. (And here's food for thought: Linda is the daughter of Blinky the Clown.) Now the couple has staked a permanent claim on Colfax at Steve's Snappin' Dogs, a sleek, diner-style enterprise in a renovated gas station. Here you can pick up Steve's trademark all-meat, no-filler Thumann's dogs, shipped in from Jersey, along with a side of chili fries, coleslaw or the unexpectedly yummy, crispy-puffy deep-fried green beans. That's it, in a bun, with mustard."

Ten years ago, Ballas added a Steve's Snappin' Dogs outpost at Denver International Airport, which remains one of our favorite places to grab a bite before a flight. Ballas says that location will remain open for at least the next eighteen months and up to two years.
click to enlarge sign on a glass door
The last day for Steve's Snappin' Dogs is October 19.
Molly Martin
In 2016, Ballas was diagnosed with kidney cancer; after getting a lot of support from customers and surgery to remove his kidneys, he was cancer-free by 2019. But now his wife's cancer has returned, he says, and at age seventy, "I'm tired. ...What I did with hot dogs is pretty frickin' amazing. When I opened, the only other hot dogs were Wienerschnitzel, Home Depot and Mustard's Last Stand. People told me I'd never make it opening a hot dog stand on Colfax but it's been a very good twenty years. I've made a lot of people happy, and it's always better to go out on top."

There is a new husband and wife team set to take over the space, though. "It will be closed for about a month then Mama Jo's Biscuits & BBQ will open," Ballas says. Mama Jo's is a three-year-old food truck launched by Ben Polson and his wife, Jodi, who is also the pastry chef at Coperta. "They want to continue what I've done, giving back to the city. It's a great way to continue the legacy," Ballas notes.

They'll also continue to serve some of Steve's Snappin' dogs and burgers along with Steve's Snappin' Ale, which will continue to be poured at Bull & Bush as well.

Ballas says he's filled with gratitude for the many customers who have become like family, and he hopes to see many friendly faces over the next few weeks. The space is filled with photos of guests and anyone in those pictures can stop by before October 19 to take theirs home, he adds.

Over the years, we've written about Steve's green chile veggie dogs, that Bull & Bush collaboration ale and its extra crunchy onion rings.

Here's to you, Steve and Linda, and thanks for the dogs, memories and good times. 
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Westword has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Molly Martin has been the Food & Drink editor at Westword since 2021. Prior to joining the staff, Molly reported on the Denver dining scene for more than a decade and contributed to Thrillist. At Westword, Molly monitors restaurant openings and closings, offers dining recommendations and reports on Denver-area food news and trends. She also publishes such annual lists as Top 100 Bars and Top 100 Restaurants, and contributes to the yearly Best of Denver edition. In 2023, she was recognized with the Colorado Restaurant Association's Outstanding Media Professional award.
Contact: Molly Martin
Three Colorado Spots Make NYT List of America's Fifty Best Restaurants

Food & Drink News

Three Colorado Spots Make NYT List of America's Fifty Best Restaurants

By Molly Martin
Brooklyn-Born Roberta's Brings Pizza and More to Urban Cowboy Public House

Openings & Closings

Brooklyn-Born Roberta's Brings Pizza and More to Urban Cowboy Public House

By Molly Martin
Hot Topic: How the Mosco Family Created a Green Chile Dynasty

Food & Drink News

Hot Topic: How the Mosco Family Created a Green Chile Dynasty

By Catie Cheshire
This Is Colorado's Best Taco Spot, According to Yelp

Food & Drink News

This Is Colorado's Best Taco Spot, According to Yelp

By Molly Martin
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation