 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
You can still order takeout cocktails and other alcohol in Colorado.EXPAND
You can still order takeout cocktails and other alcohol in Colorado.
Leigh Chavez Bush

Takeout Liquor Sales Are Still On — and Could Continue Much Longer

Mark Antonation | June 1, 2020 | 9:30am
AA

Lost in the chaos of a weekend of protests, tear gas and lockdowns (not even caused by coronavirus) was the fact that Governor Jared Polis's executive order (D 2020 011) allowing restaurants to sell takeout booze was set to expire at the end of Sunday, May 31.

On March 20, Polis signed an order suspending specific liquor license limitations so that establishments whose dining rooms and bars were closed to in-house customers could continue to sell beer, wine and spirits. The order was amended on April 6 and extended on April 30 to cover May, and now it has been renewed through the end of June.

The dining-in lockdown was lifted on May 27, so restaurants can now seat customers at 50 percent of their stated capacity (if they follow other restrictions, too). But few operations can make it at half-volume, so extending takeout and delivery options for alcohol will definitely help restaurateurs after two and a half months of drastically reduced sales during the stay-at-home period. Customers must still provide proof that they're at least 21 years old, and must also purchase food with their orders.

Related Stories

The executive order will eventually expire as business returns to some level of normal, but restaurant owners hurting from weeks of lost sales say that it might be years before the industry recovers, and are looking for a long-term solution at the legislature.

A bill has already been proposed by Colorado state senators Kevin Priola (R-Henderson), Jeff Bridges (D-Greenwood Village) and Rachel Zenzinger (D-Arvada) to open up takeout liquor sales for a two-year period, with an expiration date in July 2022. The Colorado Restaurant Association has posted a form on its website that you can fill out and send to the Colorado General Assembly to voice support for the bill.

In the meantime, here's Polis's latest extension:

D_2020_084_Regulatory_Statutes_Extension.pdf
 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2020 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

 

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.