Colorado Loses Its First Brewery of 2020 in Boulder

Last year, it took just one day before the first brewery closed. That was Centennial's Lost Highway Brewing, which shut its doors on January 2, 2019, with a note thanking its customers.

This time around, the announcement took a little longer, but is equally as sad. Wild Woods Brewery, which opened in September 2012, will pour beers for the last time on Saturday, January 11. Owned by Jake and Erin Evans, the outdoors-inspired brewery was small but had built an excellent reputation and a dedicated fan base over the years. Its most well-known offerings included Ponderosa Porter and Berry Patch Wheat.

But the Evanses said on Facebook that it is time to move on. They also revealed that a new brewery will take over the space soon, which is fairly common in Colorado brewery closures.

A total of twenty Colorado breweries closed in 2019, according to the Colorado Beer Geek, which tracks openings and closings on Facebook and for the Colorado Brewery List blog. They included high-profile metro-area spots like Fate Brewing, Fermaentra Brewing and 38 State Brewing. At the same time, 38 breweries opened last year, according to the Colorado Brewery List, along with several non-brewing tap rooms owned by local breweries.

EXPAND Wild Woods Brewery

Here's the note Wild Wood posted on Facebook:

