Colorado Loses Its First Brewery of 2020 in Boulder

Last year, it took just one day before the first brewery closed. That was Centennial's Lost Highway Brewing, which shut its doors on January 2, 2019, with a note thanking its customers.
This time around, the announcement took a little longer, but is equally as sad. Wild Woods Brewery, which opened in September 2012, will pour beers for the last time on Saturday, January 11. Owned by Jake and Erin Evans, the outdoors-inspired brewery was small but had built an excellent reputation and a dedicated fan base over the years. Its most well-known offerings included Ponderosa Porter and Berry Patch Wheat.
But the Evanses said on Facebook that it is time to move on. They also revealed that a new brewery will take over the space soon, which is fairly common in Colorado brewery closures.
A total of twenty Colorado breweries closed in 2019, according to the Colorado Beer Geek, which tracks openings and closings on Facebook and for the Colorado Brewery List blog. They included high-profile metro-area spots like Fate Brewing, Fermaentra Brewing and 38 State Brewing. At the same time, 38 breweries opened last year, according to the Colorado Brewery List, along with several non-brewing tap rooms owned by local breweries.
Here's the note Wild Wood posted on Facebook:
It’s bittersweet to announce that we plan to close Wild Woods Brewery with our last day being Saturday, January 11th after 7 years serving all of you incredible people. This decision wasn’t an easy one, but a personal one for us, and we’ve decided to turn a new chapter with a new year and start a new adventure in life.
Brewing has and always will be a passion of ours. We created these recipes years before the first pint was poured as the first nanobrewery with a tap room in Boulder back in 2012, with a dream to share handcrafted beers inspired by the outdoors. To be able to grow into a 7 barrel brewery and distribute kegs and bottles all over the surrounding counties has been a gift you all have given us as supportive and thirsty customers! It’s been a super fun ride that has included brewing up some really unique beers and throwing crazy parties in our little East Boulder nook. We feel privileged to have been supported by the Boulder community by participating in beer fests and farmer’s markets, and brewing special beers for many local events.
Beer aside, I think our favorite part of the journey has been meeting all the amazing people who have supported us for so many years. Our hearts are full of all the stories and memories we have shared with all of you. There’s also no way to measure the gratitude we have for our hardworking, fun-loving staff that have been the face and personality of our tap room. Thank you all for supporting local craft beer, an art that we still very much believe in.
We hope to see you on these dates for a few last pints of nature on tap! We’ll be selling all remaining merch and glassware deeply discounted at wholesale cost, and still have a great lineup of fresh outdoor inspired beers to drink. Open: Fri 1/3, Sat 1/4, Sun 1/5, Tues 1/7, Wed 1/8, Thurs 1/9, Fri 1/10, and Sat 1/11.
Stay tuned for more awesome beer to come in the future, as a new brewing company has plans to take over this great space.
Thanking You Again,
Jake & Erin
