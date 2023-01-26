Our Favorite Colorado-Made Canned Coffees and Teas

When there isn’t time to patiently brew a cup of coffee or tea, there’s a can waiting for you. These Colorado-based companies are using thoughtfully sourced ingredients to make well-made coffee and tea a convenience.
Here are six local companies offering canned tea or coffee for an easy, on-the-go sipper.
Corvus Coffee
corvuscoffee.com
Corvus Coffee works directly with coffee farmers for the whole bean coffee used in its blends as well as its canned options, Dead Reckoning Cold Brew. Described as an everyday, sessionable coffee, it's available in an 8-ounce nitro can. Made using a mix of single-origin coffees from Guatemala or Colombia (which changes seasonally) blended with Ethiopian coffee, its flavor is reminiscent of chocolate-covered raspberries. Corvus Coffee products are available online and at its retails locations in the Denver Tech Center, Arvada and Littleton, and on Broadway.
saticoldbrew.com
Sati Cold Brew prioritizes sustainability by opting for reusable and compostable packaging as well as utilizing spent coffee grounds to fertilize local gardens. The coffee begins with locally roasted beans from Jubilee Roasting Co. and is canned with nitro for a creamy, cascading texture. In addition to traditional black canned coffee, it is available in honey vanilla, honey lavender and a cinnamon maple. Golden Ratio, its superfood coffee, also includes ashwagandha, agave, turmeric, ginger, cinnamon and black pepper. A caffeine-free option is available, as well. Sati has a roastery and bottle refill station at 2190 South Platte River Drive; its products are also available online, with an option for local home delivery. Sati can also be found at many local farmers' markets in the spring and summer.
nurangecoffee.com
All of the canned coffees from NuRange are certified organic from fair-trade, single-origin beans. The classic Black Bold Brew is a zero-sugar option with Arabica coffee beans, and the Creamy Vanilla Latte is dairy-free, made with coconut cream and MCT oil. The Cold Brew With Benefits has added L-theanine, which is described as a “fancy amino acid." NuRange cans can be found at Whole Foods, King Soopers, Lucky Market and more.
wildbarncoffee.com
Wild Barn is a Boulder-based coffee company that emphasizes enjoying its cold-brew canned coffee on outdoor adventures. The female-owned business is a partner of the International Women’s Coffee Alliance, which has a mission to empower women in the coffee community worldwide. Its 8-ounce nitro cold brew black coffee has just three ingredients: coffee, goji berries and cacao nibs, which are all organic. Use the store locator to find local retail options for this unsweetened and dairy-free option in Boulder and beyond; it's also available online.
teakoe.com
Teakoe's canned fizzy teas are certified organic from some of the top U.S. specialty importers of sustainable teas. Options include black, green, white, herbal and yerba maté, all of which have no added sugar. Each style varies in caffeine level, calories and sugar, with all information clearly listed on each can. Refreshing and flavorful options include Orange Ginger Punch, Pineapple Maté, Pomegranate Hibiscus, Minty Pear, Honey Lemon, Peach Lavender and a caffeine-free Strawberry Crème. Teakoe's canned teas are widely available in local retail locations, including Safeway, King Soopers, Natural Grocers, Whole Foods, Sprouts and more.
hoplark.com
The founders of Boulder's Hoplark set out to brew a tea made with hops, but without the fermentation of beer for a healthy, refreshing non-alcoholic beverage that still has that familiar aroma and flavor of a bold IPA. A variety of hops are used, including Citra, Comet, Mosaic, Simcoe, Centennial and more, which are added to teas like chamomile, English breakfast, green and hibiscus. All of the tea is vegan and non-alcoholic, with no sugar and zero calories. It's available online, and Hoplark also offers a Tasting Club with access to a monthly box of curated picks and special releases.