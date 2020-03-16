 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Colorado Governor Jared Polis provided a COVID-19 update.
Colorado Governor Jared Polis provided a COVID-19 update.
@GovofCO

Governor Polis Extends Restaurant and Bar Closures Statewide

Mark Antonation | March 16, 2020 | 5:07pm
AA

Today at just after 4 p.m., Governor Jared Polis announced that all Colorado restaurants and bars will be required to close beginning first thing Tuesday; the order extends for the next thirty days. "I’m ordering no dine-in restaurants and bars," he said. "Delivery, take-out and drive-thru will still be available."

"Now, more than ever, it is important that we all do our part to stop the spread in Colorado," he wrote on his Facebook page as a note accompanying the press conference.

During that event, Polis acknowledged the difficult times ahead for both restaurant owners and employees, and pointed to state assistance such as the Colorado Work-Share Program, which allows employers to split employee salaries with unemployment benefits as a way to prevent layoffs. 

Earlier today, Mayor Michael Hancock had already imposed an eight-week dine-in ban for bars and restaurants within Denver city limits, which also begins at 8 a.m. on March 17. Hancock's order allows restaurants to sell food for pickup or delivery, too.

We'll continue to update our list of metro Denver restaurants offering pickup, drive-thru and delivery services. In the meantime, with so many places ordered to close tomrorow, calling ahead or checking the business's website, Facebook page or Instagram feed might be the quickest way to get your favorite eatery's latest status.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

