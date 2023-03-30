Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Award-Winning Comal Heritage Food Incubator Is Planning a Big Move

March 30, 2023 10:54AM

The eatery doubles as a training program for recent immigrants and refugees.
The eatery doubles as a training program for recent immigrants and refugees. Comal Heritage Food Incubator
Comal Heritage Food Incubator is not your average restaurant. It debuted in the TAXI development in late 2016; for six years, it's not only served food, but has simultaneously trained low-income women who are recent immigrants and refugees from Mexico, El Salvador, Syria, Ethiopia and Iraq in restaurant and business skills — a program started by Focus Points Family Resource Center.

In the years since, some graduates have gone on to start their own businesses, like Sylvia Hernandez, who opened Silvia at Lost City in the TAXI development in 2021. That same year, Comal garnered national attention when it landed on the New York Times list of the 50 Best Restaurants in America.
click to enlarge
Comal's mission is to foster and develop food-based entrepreneurs.
Comal Heritage Food Incubator
Now, Comal is on the move. On Friday, April 14, it will shutter the original location, with plans to reopen in July in a new, 2,600-square-foot space at RiNo ArtPark (1900 35th Street) with both indoor and outdoor seating overlooking the park. For program participants, the future location will also be equipped with a state-of-the-art commercial kitchen and commissary space.

“On top of offering an amazing experience for our guests, Comal’s new location will most importantly provide us with more dynamic space to help our participants to achieve their dreams,” Seynabou Sohai, program manager of Focus Points, says in an announcement of the new location. “We’re incredibly excited about this next chapter for Comal and are thrilled to join the ArtPark family this summer."

Comal has always had limited hours, opening only for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. At the new location, it will expand its service to include breakfast as well as a full bar program; catering and events will be a focus, too.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Molly Martin is the Westword Food & Drink editor. She’s been writing about the dining scene in Denver since 2013, and was eating her way around the city long before that. She enjoys long walks to the nearest burrito joint and nights spent sipping cocktails on Colfax.
Contact: Molly Martin

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation