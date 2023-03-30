Award-Winning Comal Heritage Food Incubator Is Planning a Big Move

Comal Heritage Food Incubator is not your average restaurant. It debuted in the TAXI development in late 2016; for six years, it's not only served food, but has simultaneously trained low-income women who are recent immigrants and refugees from Mexico, El Salvador, Syria, Ethiopia and Iraq in restaurant and business skills — a program started by Focus Points Family Resource Center.
In the years since, some graduates have gone on to start their own businesses, like Sylvia Hernandez, who opened Silvia at Lost City in the TAXI development in 2021. That same year, Comal garnered national attention when it landed on the New York Times list of the 50 Best Restaurants in America.
“On top of offering an amazing experience for our guests, Comal’s new location will most importantly provide us with more dynamic space to help our participants to achieve their dreams,” Seynabou Sohai, program manager of Focus Points, says in an announcement of the new location. “We’re incredibly excited about this next chapter for Comal and are thrilled to join the ArtPark family this summer."
Comal has always had limited hours, opening only for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. At the new location, it will expand its service to include breakfast as well as a full bar program; catering and events will be a focus, too.