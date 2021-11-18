Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Openings and Closings

Comal Graduate Silvia Hernandez Debuts Her First Restaurant November 18

November 18, 2021 11:10AM

Silvia Hernandez debuts her new concept November 18 inside RiNo's Lost City.
Silvia Hernandez debuts her new concept November 18 inside RiNo's Lost City. Jillian Brown
On November 18, Silvia at Lost City debuts at 3459 Ringsby Court, providing a new lunch option in RiNo. The venture is the first restaurant from Silvia Hernandez, a graduate of the training program at Comal Heritage Food Incubator, which provides restaurant and business experience for refugee women in Denver's Globeville and Elyria-Swansea neighborhoods in the hopes that they will one day be able to open their own businesses in food and hospitality.

For Hernandez, food has always been synonymous with family. She is originally from Mexico City and grew up cooking with her mom, aunts and cousins. Since childhood, she's dreamed of sharing her love of food with others, and in 2013, she brought her ambitions to Colorado. After connecting with Focus Point Family Resource Center in 2015, where she took cooking and micro-business classes, Hernandez started a catering business, La Catrina Grill.

In 2016, Hernandez helped launch Comal, which is run by Focus Points and was recently named one of the 2021 best restaurants in the country by the New York Times. "I literally can say I opened the doors," she notes. When the pandemic hit In 2020, she teamed up with Comal and Focus Points to cook meals for families within the Denver Public Schools system. During that time, she connected with Michael Graham, the owner of Lost City coffee shops. He was impressed with Hernandez's enthusiasm and dedication to the project, and invited her to open her own concept inside Lost City's RiNo location. He also gave her the opportunity to develop the food menu and lead the opening of the third Lost City inside Avanti Boulder, which debuted in July.

Now, Hernandez's longtime dream of sharing the food she grew up with is a reality in RiNo. The menu of build-your-own bowls is inspired by her childhood in Mexico City and her mother's recipes from Oaxaca and experiences in Puerto Vallarta.

Related Stories

I support

Westword
Westword
Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free.
Support Us


Guests first choose a base of greens or grains, then add protein options, which include pork al pastor, chipotle chicken, Caribbean shrimp and mushrooms rancheros. Then the bowls are loaded with toppings like calabacitas, elote and queso fresco, and sauces like creamy jalapeño and chipotle crema. Everything is made from scratch, and vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options are all available. There are also rotating specials like pork posole and Hernandez's daughter's favorite homemade meal, birria tacos. Guests can also try Hernandez's breakfast burritos, sandwiches and French toast, which are served from 8 to 11:30 a.m.

Silvia at Lost City is located inside Lost City coffee shop, 3459 Ringsby Court, and is open Monday through Friday 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit lostcitydenver.com.
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Sean Mulcahy is a Westword reporting intern and student at Metropolitan State University of Denver. She loves all things in the Colorado mountains and is always looking for the best places to eat, drink, and dance in the Mile High City.
Contact: Sean Mulcahy

Trending Restaurants

Latest Stories

More »

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation