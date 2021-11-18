Comal Graduate Silvia Hernandez Debuts Her First Restaurant November 18

For Hernandez, food has always been synonymous with family. She is originally from Mexico City and grew up cooking with her mom, aunts and cousins. Since childhood, she's dreamed of sharing her love of food with others, and in 2013, she brought her ambitions to Colorado. After connecting with Focus Point Family Resource Center in 2015, where she took cooking and micro-business classes, Hernandez started a catering business, La Catrina Grill.
In 2016, Hernandez helped launch Comal, which is run by Focus Points and was recently named one of the 2021 best restaurants in the country by the New York Times. "I literally can say I opened the doors," she notes. When the pandemic hit In 2020, she teamed up with Comal and Focus Points to cook meals for families within the Denver Public Schools system. During that time, she connected with Michael Graham, the owner of Lost City coffee shops. He was impressed with Hernandez's enthusiasm and dedication to the project, and invited her to open her own concept inside Lost City's RiNo location. He also gave her the opportunity to develop the food menu and lead the opening of the third Lost City inside Avanti Boulder, which debuted in July.
Now, Hernandez's longtime dream of sharing the food she grew up with is a reality in RiNo. The menu of build-your-own bowls is inspired by her childhood in Mexico City and her mother's recipes from Oaxaca and experiences in Puerto Vallarta.
Guests first choose a base of greens or grains, then add protein options, which include pork al pastor, chipotle chicken, Caribbean shrimp and mushrooms rancheros. Then the bowls are loaded with toppings like calabacitas, elote and queso fresco, and sauces like creamy jalapeño and chipotle crema. Everything is made from scratch, and vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options are all available. There are also rotating specials like pork posole and Hernandez's daughter's favorite homemade meal, birria tacos. Guests can also try Hernandez's breakfast burritos, sandwiches and French toast, which are served from 8 to 11:30 a.m.
Silvia at Lost City is located inside Lost City coffee shop, 3459 Ringsby Court, and is open Monday through Friday 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, visit lostcitydenver.com.