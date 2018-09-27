Copper Kettle Brewing Rolls Out High-End Cans for Its High-End Beers

How much would you pay for a decent bottle of pinot noir or cabernet sauvignon? What about a bomber bottle of a barrel-aged beer — one of those big-alcohol bruisers that have spent months soaking in a whiskey or wine barrel? You could easily spend $12, $15, even $20 bucks on something like that. But what if that same gorgeous liquid came in a can? Would it give you pause, or would you plow forward with your purchase?

Copper Kettle Brewing is about to find out. Last week, the six-year-old brewery got rid of its glass bottles and began packaging all of its high-end beers in elegant — but still aluminum — 19.2-ounce cans. The beers include Snowed In, a bourbon-barrel-aged oatmeal stout; Sobremesa, a tequila-barrel-aged pale ale; Well-Bred, a bourbon-barrel-aged barleywine; and Mexican Chocolate Stout, the brewery's hearty flagship.

The new cans on the line. Copper Kettle Brewing

"This is a high-end product, and it feels like a high-end product," says Copper Kettle co-founder Jeremy Gobien, explaining that the label has a tactile, matte feel rather than a shiny feel or appearance. "When you pick one up, you know you are holding something different. And that is by design. This is a project we have been working on for more than a year, because we wanted to do it in an elegant and a well-designed way."