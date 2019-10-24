Corner Beet Cherry Creek Offers a New Version of the Cap Hill Original

Nikki Hazamy opened the Corner Beet in Capitol Hill in 2014, and soon grew the menu from a simple juice and coffee bar to a full-fledged breakfast and lunch cafe specializing in vegetarian toasts, bowls and salads. Since then, the corner cafe has become a haven for those seeking superfood lattes, juices made from organic fruits and vegetables, and other healthful creations.

That power-packed combination can now be found at a new Corner Beet, at 165 St. Paul Street in Cherry Creek. Jason Mowers, director of operations for the new location, explains that the Cherry Creek branch is a licensed arrangement, so it's separately owned and operated from the original, but much of the menu and ideas are the same. "We hope to appeal to the fitness and health crowd in Cherry Creek," Mowers explains, noting that pre-workout smoothies and overnight oats are both unique to his cafe as morning boosts for active people.

Other differences are immediately noticeable. The Capitol Hill Corner Beet is Bohemian and laid-back, while Cherry Creek's is sleek and modern, with patterns of concentric circles embossed in the walls, representing 3D wave patterns created by various beats (not beets). People are a little more in a hurry in Cherry Creek, so Mowers adds that the goal is to have food and drinks out to customers in eight minutes or less.

The original Capitol Hill Corner Beet. Riley Cowing

But certain key elements are the same: toasts made on bread from Grateful Bread Co. or Gluten Free Things, coffee drinks made with beans from Pablo's Coffee, and superfood lattes made with exotic ingredients like mangosteen, açaí, maca and goji. But Mowers and executive chef Ricky Myers have also created a few distinct salads and drinks of their own.

The two Corner Beets are only two and a half miles apart, so cyclists and walkers could potentially hit both in one day, fueling up with fresh-pressed juice at one, and avocado toast or oats at the other. Either way, everything at both is vegetarian, and the whole menu is easily adaptable for vegan visitors.

Corner Beet Cherry Creek is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. Call 720-603-4992 or visit the cafe's website for more details.