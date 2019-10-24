 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
The Huevos Fiesta toast, with avocado butter, eggs, cotija cheese and pico de gallo, at the Corner Beet Cherry Creek.EXPAND
The Huevos Fiesta toast, with avocado butter, eggs, cotija cheese and pico de gallo, at the Corner Beet Cherry Creek.
Mark Antonation

Corner Beet Cherry Creek Offers a New Version of the Cap Hill Original

Mark Antonation | October 24, 2019 | 2:30pm
AA

Nikki Hazamy opened the Corner Beet in Capitol Hill in 2014, and soon grew the menu from a simple juice and coffee bar to a full-fledged breakfast and lunch cafe specializing in vegetarian toasts, bowls and salads. Since then, the corner cafe has become a haven for those seeking superfood lattes, juices made from organic fruits and vegetables, and other healthful creations.

That power-packed combination can now be found at a new Corner Beet, at 165 St. Paul Street in Cherry Creek. Jason Mowers, director of operations for the new location, explains that the Cherry Creek branch is a licensed arrangement, so it's separately owned and operated from the original, but much of the menu and ideas are the same. "We hope to appeal to the fitness and health crowd in Cherry Creek," Mowers explains, noting that pre-workout smoothies and overnight oats are both unique to his cafe as morning boosts for active people.

Other differences are immediately noticeable. The Capitol Hill Corner Beet is Bohemian and laid-back, while Cherry Creek's is sleek and modern, with patterns of concentric circles embossed in the walls, representing 3D wave patterns created by various beats (not beets). People are a little more in a hurry in Cherry Creek, so Mowers adds that the goal is to have food and drinks out to customers in eight minutes or less.

Related Stories

The original Capitol Hill Corner Beet.EXPAND
The original Capitol Hill Corner Beet.
Riley Cowing

But certain key elements are the same: toasts made on bread from Grateful Bread Co. or Gluten Free Things, coffee drinks made with beans from Pablo's Coffee, and superfood lattes made with exotic ingredients like mangosteen, açaí, maca and goji. But Mowers and executive chef Ricky Myers have also created a few distinct salads and drinks of their own.

The two Corner Beets are only two and a half miles apart, so cyclists and walkers could potentially hit both in one day, fueling up with fresh-pressed juice at one, and avocado toast or oats at the other. Either way, everything at both is vegetarian, and the whole menu is easily adaptable for vegan visitors.

Corner Beet Cherry Creek is open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. Call 720-603-4992 or visit the cafe's website for more details.

 
Mark Antonation is the Westword Food & Drink Editor. He got his start by eating at and writing about every restaurant on Federal Boulevard and continues to cover metro Denver's diverse international food scene, as well as the city's quickly changing restaurant landscape. Mark was awarded Outstanding Media Professional by the Colorado Restaurant Association in 2018.

Trending Food & Drink

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >