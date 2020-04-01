Beer Calendar: Virtual Happy Hours, Guided Tastings and Collab Fest Cans

Wynkoop Brewing created one of the "nuttiest," longest-lasting April Fool's jokes in Denver eight years ago, but the news today from the oldest brewpub in Colorado isn't so amusing.

"Although it's not the 'break' any of us ever anticipated, we have decided to take this time as an opportunity and made the very tough decision to close our doors until May 11 so that we can take care of some improvement projects," Wynkoop posted on its Facebook page. "We are beyond thankful to our team... and to you, our friends. Thank you all for your patience and goodwill as we're all attempting to weather this thing."

The decision means the Wynkoop's staff members are looking for work at other restaurants owned by the Breckenridge-Wynkoop holding company. They include the Cherry Cricket, Phantom Canyon and others.

Wednesday, April 1

"We may not be able to taste good beer and good food together in the taproom, but that doesn’t mean we can’t still taste good beer and good food," says Denver Beer Co., which "hosts" a guided virtual beer and charcuterie pairing at 5 p.m. via Facebook live stream. Participants can pre-order the two-person pairing packs online and pick them up at one of DBC's taprooms or get them delivered. Example: Pretzel Assassin Amber Lager paired with Hard Pepper salami and smoked gouda (find the rest on the brewery's Facebook page). Each pairing pack is $5; head brewer Jason Buehler will lead you through them and then open the live stream up for a Q&A session. For ordering details, hours and other information, go to the brewery's Facebook page.

Copper Kettle Brewing debuts its second collaboration with Spice Trade Brewing. Rum Runner Tropical Stout was brewed with allspice and molasses to give it a sweet finish. It's available in Crowlers to go.





Ratio Beerworks had a party planned for the annual release of its Rooftops Mexican Lager. Instead, you can order the beer on the brewery's website and pick it up in six-packs at the brewery between 3 and 7 p.m. and party at home. This is the first time that the beer had been available in cans.

Thursday, April 2

It's "day fifteen" of the shutdown and Strange Craft Beer Company owner Tim Myers "thought it would be nice to give everyone something to cheer about," the brewery says. So he's tapping and Crowlering a special keg of Imperial Cherry Kriek, an 8.5 percent ABV version of Strange's awesome Cherry Kriek. The brewery's to-go hours are 3 to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 2 to 7 p.m. on Friday; and 2 to 5 p.m on Sunday. Order on the brewery's website so that the brewery staff will have your Crowler ready for you.

Friday, April 3



in Arvada is releasing a beer that it brewed especially for Collaboration Fest, which was supposed to take place on Saturday, April 4, but was suspended, like everything else, indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic. New Image will be donating $1 from every pack of the beer sold to support the Colorado Brewers Guild, which hosts Collab Fest and relies on it as one of its biggest fundraisers of the year. The beer is Joben Imperial Stout with Coconut and Banana, which was brewed in collaboration with Phase Three Brewing. “We first brewed this beer in 2019 when it was laid to rest in Woodford Reserve and South American Rum barrels for a year. Upon tasting the beer together a month ago, we felt inspired by the notes of vanilla, rum and marshmallow and decided to pile on coconut and banana to emulate a somewhat tropical adjunct stout profile. This beer is silky smooth with creamy coconut and rich banana that gives way to a depth of oak, vanilla and spirit character," the brewery says. New Image will release its other Collab Fest beers soon.

Fiction Beer Company releases two new beers in cans, both available to order online for pick-up at the brewery's parking lot station. The first is Liquid Idiom New England Style IPA. This collaboration with Wiley Roots Brewing in Greeley was an effort to experiment with the style. As such, the breweries used US Provoak hops, a special blend of hops and toasted white oak. "The toasted white oak powder blend adds a unique complexity to the flavor and aroma to this IPA. Massive amounts of Nelson and Sabro hops in the dry hop create the flavors of fresh coconut, ripe mango, and crisp gooseberry notes on your palate. The oak brings out additional notes of vanilla, coconut and rich earth," the brewery says. The second beer is Carrote Cake Kettle Sour, a collaboration with Tattered Flag Brewery & Still Works in Pennsylvania. The breweries used pilsner malt, wheat malt, oats, one hundred pounds of carrot juice, dark brown sugar, golden molasses, lactose, nutmeg and cinnamon.

Good River Beer Company hosts a virtual happy hour and sensory tasting at 5 p.m. How it works: order and pickup beer from Good River; if you RSVP to the happy hour, and for $10 you get a mixed six-pack of the two beers the brewery will be tasting (Hey Fishy Fishy Hazy IPA and Horsethief Mango Blonde Ale) along with a sample pack of the ingredients Good River used to make the beer. Then go home and log onto Good River's Facebook Live stream at 5 p.m. for a guided tasting with the staff.

Dos Luces Brewery hosts a virtual happy hour on Google Hangouts today and every quarantined Friday going forward. "Grab a growler or a few bottles at the brewery to bring home, and sit in front of your computer or phone with drink in hand and join us for happy hour," Dos Luces says. The owner/head brewer will be on hand to answer questions about the beer, and some of your favorite bartenders might even join in to virtually serve up some suds.

4 Noses Brewing in Broomfield releases Bottom of the Baltic, a very traditional Baltic porter, in cans for pickup and delivery. "What was once created to withstand the long journey across the Baltic Sea is now brewed and lagered with a stout fan in mind," the brewery says. "This robust brew has notes of coffee and chocolate that dance through this lager until it finishes with a touch of roasty sweetness." In addition, the brewery will have a limited amount of the Baltic porter with coconut and chocolate; this one is available in Crowlers.

Saturday, April 4

Westfax Brewing will release cans of Peanut Butter & Banana Porter, a beer that had originally been planned as part of a slew of release timed to its fourth anniversary party. "t's like biting into a chocolaty peanut butter and banana sandwich," the brewery says. "The banana adds a gorgeous aroma and elevates the soft mouthfeel and compliments the peanut butter as if they were born to be in a beer together." The beer can be purchased online and picked up in sixteen-ouncs cans to go starting at noon at the brewery.