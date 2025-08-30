 Interim Denver Food Editor on Best Bites in August | Westword
Finer Dining: The Best Bites I Had in August

Our interim food editor looks back at some of the tastiest treats he tried over the past month.
August 30, 2025
Image: Spirit of Japan
Spirit of Japan, a showcase of Japanese cuisine and spirits (beer and sake, of course, but harder stuff, too), is coming September 12-14. Gil Asakawa
It's been an amazing four months since the beginning of May, when I stepped in as interim food editor while Molly Martin was on medical leave. I'm happy to report that I've survived the stress eating — or is it the stress of reporting and editing about eating? — with just a few added pounds since I started the gig.

Denver's food scene is insanely dynamic, with so much to cover every week. Our crew of editors, staff writers and freelancers dove in and ate (and drank) their way through breaking news and never-ending openings and closings.  Thanks to everyone's energy and expertise, I occasionally found time to focus on some of my particular passions, like putting food into cultural context, especially the cuisine of Asian communities.

I've loved this opportunity to tell stories that reflect Colorado's sometimes surprisingly sophisticated foodie community —. especially in these times, when "diversity" is under attack, yet diners' palates are evolving and becoming more globally curious, it's been an honor to write about all sorts of food in all sorts of places, from fancy restaurants to mom-and-pop operations, from steaks to breakfast burritos, from Thai to Burmese and, of course, my jam: anything Japanese.

Here are some of the best bites I've had in August:

I previewed the upcoming Spirit of Japan event, set for September 12-14 in Sakura Square, which will be filled with food and drink vendors, including some local restaurants (last year, all the vendors were from out of town). The preview promised yakitori, those grilled chicken skewers that are a foundational dish for "salarymen" and women to munch on and wash down with alcohol after a long day at work. There will also be tsukune, grilled skewers of chicken meatballs. Tickets are available online.
click to enlarge Chef'n It
Chef'n It is a cool new YouTube series featuring local chefs. This is a sneak peek of Crispy Glazed Venison.
Gil Asakawa
I was intrigued by another preview, for a new online home cooking video series, Chef'n It, which will feature local chefs showing viewers how to make some of their signature dishes at home. Co-owner and executive chef Chris Royster of Boulder's Flagstaff House, who is featured in the premiere that'll drop on September 10 on YouTube, made Crispy Glazed Venison with English Pea Puree for the event; then he transformed the croquette into a venison osso buco dish for the pilot episode.
click to enlarge MAKFam
Hong Kong French Toast.
Gil Asakawa
Another preview of a dish worth dreaming about was served at MAKFam, the contemporary Chinese eatery in the Baker neighborhood. Owner/chef Kenneth Wan made Hong Kong French toast, a deep-fried dessert with egg yolk sandwiched between crunchy, sweet slices of French toast. It's not on the menu yet, but the eatery has served it before, and it could soon return.
click to enlarge Domo noodles
Cold soba noodles with pork at Domo.
Gil Asakawa
One of my favorite local restaurants of all time is Domo, the country-style Japanese eatery that jams more personality and artsy style into one warehouse district space than you'll find in a dozen hipster havens. Owner Gaku Homma is always restlessly tweaking his menu, and this summer, he introduced a selection of cold soba noodles —nincluding a delicious dish served with his marinated pork, as well as a dipping sauce instead of a typical ramen soup.

click to enlarge Pig and Tiger
Amazing desserts at Pig and Tiger.
Gil Asakawa
Just a few days ago, I enjoyed a terrific meal at Pig and Tiger, the Taiwanese restaurant that just opened at 2200 California Street. It was topped off with a creative combination of Eastern and Western desserts, featuring shaved ice with pineapple at its core and a foundation of almond panna cotta underneath.
click to enlarge Alteno
Borrego Estofado, Colorado Lamb Shank at Alteño, one of the best meals of the month.
Gil Asakawa
The best overall restaurant meal I had in August, though, was at Alteño, which far exceeds any simple description of "Mexican" cuisine. The Borrego Estofado lamb shank had me sucking out the marrow to make sure I got every last bit of flavor. Each course was incredible, and the service and setting were superior in every way.

click to enlarge Hiyashi chuka soba
Perfect for chilling on a hot summer day: Homemade Hiyashi Chuka Soba cold noodles.
Gil Asakawa
I'm ending this roundup of a month of eating with my #foodporn shot of home cooking, of Hiyashi Chuka Soba made by my wife, Erin Yoshimura. The name translates to "cold Chinese noodles," but it's a popular summertime dish in Japan and a precious few Japanese restaurants around here. Ramen noodles are chilled and served with a light, cold, umami-packed soup (but not much of it) and topped with ingredients thatd, in this case include omelets, red pickled ginger, marinated bean sprouts, sliced snow peas, shiso leaves, pulled rotisserie chicken (thanks, Costco), radish pods and Olathe sweet corn.

I've loved being able to share my food with all of you — eat well, and stay healthy!
Image: Gil Asakawa
Gil Asakawa began his Denver media career at Westword, serving as its first music editor and writing news stories in the 1980s. He's worked for daily newspapers, magazines and online sites writing about food, culture and music. He also co-authored The Toy Book" (Knopf, 1991), a history of baby boom-era toys, Being Japanese American (Stone Bridge Press, 2014) and Tabemasho! Let's Eat! The Tasty History of Japanese Food in America (Stone Bridge Press, 2023). He's now back at Westword as our interim Food Editor. Learn more at nikkeiview.com.
Image: First Look: Pig and Tiger Now Serving Modern Taiwanese

Chefs

First Look: Pig and Tiger Now Serving Modern Taiwanese

By Gil Asakawa
Image: Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closings in August 2025

Openings & Closings

Restaurant Roll Call: All the Openings and Closings in August 2025

By Patricia Calhoun
Image: Reader: Denver Is Lucky to Have Mary Nguyen and Her Restaurants

Opinion & Commentary

Reader: Denver Is Lucky to Have Mary Nguyen and Her Restaurants

By Westword Readers
Image: El Piñon Will Start Serving This Fall at the Renovated La Vista

Development

El Piñon Will Start Serving This Fall at the Renovated La Vista

By Kristin Pazulski
Image: Prost! Colorado Celebrates Oktoberfest...in September!

Events

Prost! Colorado Celebrates Oktoberfest...in September!

By Cynthia Barnes
