Finer Dining: The Best Bites I Had in August

It's been an amazing four months since the beginning of May, when I stepped in as interim food editor while Molly Martin was on medical leave. I'm happy to report that I've survived the stress eating — or is it the stress of reporting and editing about eating? — with just a few added pounds since I started the gig.
Denver's food scene is insanely dynamic, with so much to cover every week. Our crew of editors, staff writers and freelancers dove in and ate (and drank) their way through breaking news and never-ending openings and closings. Thanks to everyone's energy and expertise, I occasionally found time to focus on some of my particular passions, like putting food into cultural context, especially the cuisine of Asian communities.
I've loved this opportunity to tell stories that reflect Colorado's sometimes surprisingly sophisticated foodie community —. especially in these times, when "diversity" is under attack, yet diners' palates are evolving and becoming more globally curious, it's been an honor to write about all sorts of food in all sorts of places, from fancy restaurants to mom-and-pop operations, from steaks to breakfast burritos, from Thai to Burmese and, of course, my jam: anything Japanese.
Here are some of the best bites I've had in August:
I previewed the upcoming Spirit of Japan event, set for September 12-14 in Sakura Square, which will be filled with food and drink vendors, including some local restaurants (last year, all the vendors were from out of town). The preview promised yakitori, those grilled chicken skewers that are a foundational dish for "salarymen" and women to munch on and wash down with alcohol after a long day at work. There will also be tsukune, grilled skewers of chicken meatballs. Tickets are available online.
premiere that'll drop on September 10 on YouTube, made Crispy Glazed Venison with English Pea Puree for the event; then he transformed the croquette into a venison osso buco dish for the pilot episode.
MAKFam, the contemporary Chinese eatery in the Baker neighborhood. Owner/chef Kenneth Wan made Hong Kong French toast, a deep-fried dessert with egg yolk sandwiched between crunchy, sweet slices of French toast. It's not on the menu yet, but the eatery has served it before, and it could soon return.
Domo, the country-style Japanese eatery that jams more personality and artsy style into one warehouse district space than you'll find in a dozen hipster havens. Owner Gaku Homma is always restlessly tweaking his menu, and this summer, he introduced a selection of cold soba noodles —nincluding a delicious dish served with his marinated pork, as well as a dipping sauce instead of a typical ramen soup.
I've loved being able to share my food with all of you — eat well, and stay healthy!