Every Opening and Closing This Week: New Locations for Santo, Cherry Cricket, Bao Brewhouse, Aloy Thai, Yum Cha

Travelers stuck in August's endless delays at Denver International Airport now have two more tasty options for wasting time, with more locals joining the dining lineup. On August 28, Santo opened on Concourse C; it's an extension of Top Chef-winning chef Hosea Rosenberg's Little Piggy Hospitality, which owns Santo in Boulder and Blackbelly in Boulder and Denver, among other ventures. “Opening Santo at Denver International Airport is an honor for me," Rosenberg said at the ribbon-cutting. "Santo is an extension of my childhood growing up in Taos, New Mexico, and a culinary embrace of the flavors that shaped me. To share the soul food I grew up on and the dishes that bring me the most comfort with international travelers embarking on their journeys is a dream."
Unlike most eateries at the airport, which partner with longtime concessionaires there, Little Piggy worked with High Flying Foods out of California on the concept. Last week, Osteria Marco debuted a spot on the Concourse B mezzanine; chef Frank Bonanno's first airport location is part of the Skyport Hospitality group run by David Mosteller.
Outside of DIA, Urban Egg cracked open another eatery, this one by Union Station. Cherry Cricket debuted a fourth outpost, this time in Broomfield (and in a former Old Chicago: RIP, Frank Day). Bao Brewhouse added a second location, this one in Berkeley. Aloy Thai opened a fourth spot, this time in Greenwood Village. And Yum Cha is now serving at Milk Market.
Le Petit Bar. This small spot at 117 Broadway offers a mix of French cocktails, French wines, multiple TVs, a covered patio and the greatest amenity of all: free parking.
But three watering holes in RiNo are drying up. First Draft closed this week, Nobel Riot shuttered today, and Millers and Rossi will issue last call today.
In other restaurant news:
- While other RiNo spots are closing, Finn's Manor marks its tenth anniversary this weekend.
- Pig and Tiger's Taiwanese-inspired cuisine is drawing crowds to the edge of Five Points, where it opened August 22.
- Enzo's on Colfax joins the businesses complaining about BRT construction.
Aloy Thai, 1400 East Hampden Avenue, Greenwood Village
Openings:
Bao Tennyson, 3973 Tennyson Street
Cherry Cricket, 1280 East First Avenue, Broomfield
King Arthur Baking, the Shops at River North Art District, 2800 Walnut Street, Suite #100
Osterio Market, Denver International Airport
Santo, Denver International Airport
Urban Egg, 1550 Wewatta Street
Yum Cha, Milk Market, 1801 Wazee Street
Closings:
First Draft, 1309 26th Street
Mile-Hi Sweets and Treats, 2940 East Colfax Avenue
Millers and Rossi, 3542 Walnut Street (closing August 30)
Wu's Garden, 6731 West Ken Caryl Avenue, Littleton
*or earlier, and not in a previous list.
What did we miss? Post a comment or send an email to [email protected].