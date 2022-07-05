Spice Things Up at These Date-Night Cooking Classes

Searching for date-night ideas can be a daunting task. If you're bored with the typical dinner-and-a-movie plan, try spicing things up by heading into the kitchen together. "Whether it's a first date or you've been with someone for a while, cooking together on a date creates conversation, it creates a dialogue," says Lindsey Reese, co-owner of Cook Street School of Culinary Arts.
Plus, it gives you the chance to explore a wide range of cuisines, making it a great precursor to traveling together for the first time. And you'll learn techniques and skills to up your home cooking game, too. So if you're up for doing date night differently, here are four cooking schools offering classes that are perfect for couples:
Create Cooking School
2501 Dallas Street, Aurora
720-573-9949
This cooking school inside Stanley Marketplace was founded by professional chefs Erasmo "Ras" Casiano and Diego Coconati, the duo behind the recently opened Lucina in Park Hill. The date-night lineup includes five options: Trip to Thailand, Japanese Ramen, Martini Mixer, the Melting Pot (which, yes, includes cheese fondue), and From Rome, With Love. Each includes a three-course meal with wine and cocktail pairings for $79-$99 per person. Bonus: Create's bar serves up some seriously good cocktails and is open to the public, making it a great spot to sip and relax when you're visiting the Stanley.
Stir Cooking School
3215 Zuni Street
720-287-4823
Denver native Katy Foster attended the Culinary Institute of America in New York before spending time cooking in San Francisco and Dallas, but she eventually decided to move back to the Mile High to take a different culinary route: opening a cooking school. Twelve years later, Stir is going strong, with recreational group classes that span cuisines. Upcoming date-night options include Surf & Turf, A Roman Summer and Italian Dining Al Fresco. There is also a small bar where you can order wine, beer and cocktails. Date-night classes are $190-$210 per couple.
Uncorked Kitchen & Wine Bar
8171 South Chester Street, Centennial
720-907-3838
Uncorked Kitchen founders Katie and Eric Robbins combine cooking classes with the laid-back fun of a dinner party in what they call cooking experiences. Here it's all about having a good time while creating a meal together. It offers virtual as well as in-person options, if you want to do date night from the comfort of your own kitchen. A Trip to Mexico, Flavors of Hawaii and Japanese Pub Food are some of the upcoming date-night-specific events. They're priced at $285 per couple, which includes a bottle of wine to share.
Cook Street School of Culinary Arts
43 West Ninth Avenue
303-308-9300
For twenty years, Cook Street was a culinary gem in sports-bar-filled LoDo. In 2019, that original location was sold, but the school is going strong at its new — bigger — location in the Golden Triangle. It offers options for those looking to gain professional skills as well as classes for home cooks. Some concentrate on specific techniques, but for date nights, check out the one-night classes, which cover foods from different parts of the world, such as the Mediterranean, Italy and Southeast Asia. There are also wine- and cocktail-focused classes. Prices range from $109-$119 per person and include a welcome cocktail.