Get a Beer and a Mug Shot at Blake Street Tavern Tonight

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

The Colorado Department of Transportation and the Blake Street Tavern have teamed up on a unique plan to increase awareness about the risks of drinking and driving. From 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, July 30, patrons visiting the bar at 2301 Blake Street will be able to opt for a session in a photo booth that creates a special surprise: The last image on each strip will show the person in jail.

"The surprise mugshot will emphasize how quickly a person’s night can be altered by the choice to drive impaired," notes the CDOT announcement, "and serve as a creative reminder to always arrange for a sober ride."

More than 100 people in Colorado have died this year because of impaired driving, and with more people out drinking these days, department officials decided it was an appropriate time to remind everyone of the danger — and cost — of a DUI. A conviction can land you in jail for up to a year and result in a suspended license and over $13,500 in fines, legal fees and increased insurance costs.

So go out and support local bars and restaurants, but don't get behind the wheel after you imbibe. And if you need a reminder, stop by the Blake Street Tavern for a one-of-a-kind keepsake.